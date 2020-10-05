HS Vantaa Krista Välkkilä found a truckload of rubbish in the forest inhabited by deer and foxes – “Very angry”

Krista Välkkilä from Vantaa was walking her dogs in a familiar forest when she was facing piles of rubbish.

Vantaa The residents of the region are angry. Someone has been emptying their rubbish into the forest of Tapolanrinne.

Vantaa resident Krista Välkkilä noticed a pile of trash while jogging his dogs in the area last week. The walk of Välkkilä and his three dogs runs through Tapolanrinne every week.

“The puppy immediately started barking at the piles. The dogs would probably have gone to sniff the trash, but I quickly left with the dogs. There could have been something dangerous there, ”Välkkilä says.

Ssolitary in the middle of the woods were found sofa cushions, a coat rack, a children’s backpack, jackets and a plastic air mattress. In addition, the rubbish heap has plastic mats, bottles, cigarette butts and styrofoam as well as other rubbish.

Further afield in the woods is a pile of plastic. Plastics have been in the forest for a long time, as leaf cover has accumulated on them.

“It makes me really angry,” says Välkkilä.

“In fact, I wholeheartedly about nature human.”

Seutula according to Välkkilä, it is rural and clean. The area is rich in deer and foxes. Välkkilä’s neighbor has seen the lynx at a glance.

The flicker is annoyed by people’s indifference precisely because of the animals.

“Waste is dangerous to nature and the animals there. What if an animal catches trash or tries to eat trash, ”Välkkilä ponders.

Among the gravel transported to the forest are, among other things, cardboard packages.­

Trash there is a very mixed roar among them. There is so much stuff that a car was needed to bring it.

“You would think that if you can afford a car and petrol, then you can afford to take the rubbish to sort,” Välkkilä wonders and refers to Sortti stations.

Many others also reflect on the same on social media. Facebook’s Vantaa Puskaradio group has dozens of dismayed comments on the subject.

“There is no limit to human reverence today. There are a lot of people who don’t care at all! ” commented by a user.

There are textiles and cardboard in the trash.­

Välkkilän according to Seutula, everyone knows each other. The idea that one of the residents of the area would have taken the rubbish to the forest seems difficult. Välkkilä wonders most about children’s backpacks among rubbish:

“Personally, I wonder what kind of example a parent will teach his own child, if the attitude is such that he can just throw everything in the woods.”

Välkkilä reported the rubbish to the City of Vantaa. According to the city, the waste is located on private lands.