HS Vantaa | Käärijä’s childhood friends reveal how “our Jere” became a star – The turning point was caught on video

Finland’s Eurovision representative this year is Käärijä with the song Cha Cha cha. Now the long-time friends tell how Jere became Käärijä.

Is Saturday night in a bar in Turku.

A group of about ten friends stare intently at the television screen and freeze in place to listen. Then the narrator’s voice on the TV says:

Their old childhood friend, a lätkä gang member, a moped tuner and a flapper, has just won the New Music Competition (UMK) with his song Cha Cha Cha. The wrapper goes to Liverpool to represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Unbelievable feeling, our Jere there! This guy is from our village!” describes Timi Arvila moods of the evening.

For many, an artist named Käärijä doesn’t ring any bells, but the group that celebrated in the bar knew Käärijä, that is Jere Pöyhönen ever since he entered school in the “brassironaldo shop” in the third grade and started throwing the flap.

“Jere offered candy on the way to school, and that was clear. We’ve been friends ever since,” says Arvila.

Equally they have known Käärijä for a long time Jesse Voss and Markus Aaltonen. At one time, all four lived in the Ruskeasanta detached house area in Vantaa and met each other daily. The group played hockey and sahlet together and rode mopeds around the neighborhood. Or well, some drove.

“I don’t remember ever seeing Jere ride his moped when it always had to be tuned and it was never in driving condition,” says Arvila.

Markus Aaltonen remembers a time when the moped was in driving condition. You could say that it’s in excellent condition.

“The moped was probably a little tuned, and Jere drove it towards our warehouse door, which got a hole in it. There it was lying crosswise with the skoba and laughing.”

These three guys are the Mic Mac dudes that Käärijä sang on the first one Fantasticon his album.

When we had Mic Macci on, we were Mic Macci dudes

I was small and a bastard, lazy on the bench in elementary school

The pod is still made of carrots and the spirit smells like a cigarette aftertaste

Markus Aaltonen remembers the cigarette experiment well. It happened in the forest next to Simppar i.e. Simonkallio school.

“We planned it for about three days, so that we would try it out then. After that, I haven’t had to try cigarettes,” Aaltonen says and laughs.

Käärijä and his friends on the trampoline in 2006. On the left is Timi Arvila in a yellow-green sweatshirt, Jesse Voss is jumping, next to him on the right is Käärijä, Jere Pöyhönen and Markus Aaltonen.

In the same Mic Mac is also spoken in the song Smackdown-from watching show wrestling and the guys remember that well. The wrapper was massive Smackdownfan and once even organized a show wrestling birthday party for his friends.

“The entire lower floor of the detached house was lined with mattresses and the music was playing loudly,” recalls Arvila.

However, the wrestling ended in a short time when Käärijä’s show wrestling with his older brother turned into real wrestling, his nose hurt, and the older brother was sent upstairs. At the same time, one of the invited guests threw a volte at the pole and his head started to bleed.

“We were quite happy that we didn’t have time to wrestle,” says Markus Aaltonen.

“But no one but Jeren would have thought of organizing such birthdays. The rest of us had McDonald’s birthdays,” says Arvila.

Käärijä’s UMK show has features of this childhood show wrestling fandom: both show bare skin, big gestures and loud music.

Many fans are interested in who Käärijä currently “wrestles” with in his free time. But the guys don’t, and Käärijja himself doesn’t agree to talk about it.

“We don’t comment on relationship issues,” says Timi Arvila.

When Käärijä came to the public a few weeks ago with a bang, many wondered what kind of person is behind Käärijä’s tall outer shell. According to friends, what you see is what Jere Pöyhönen is really like.

“Jere is the funniest of the group, with a touch of inciting madness. You can always laugh in Jere’s company,” says Jesse Voss.

“Jere doesn’t take himself too seriously, but when he decides to do something, he does it. Jere doesn’t compare himself to others, he follows his own path”, says Timi Arvila.

When the others went to high school, Pöyhönen went to study interior design. When he became a rapper, he put it all on the line.

In the very beginning, this group of friends was involved in making music. The very first rap song was born on the ground floor of Pöyhönen’s house Wrapper.

“I sang the chorus on it, it went: ‘wrapper, wrong choices,'” says Jesse Voss.

Timi Arvila also rapped on the song. Unfortunately, you can’t listen to this first song anywhere, because it wasn’t self-published, and it didn’t end up on Käärijä’s first EP A game.

Käärijä’s friends Markus Aaltonen, Jesse Voss and Timi Arvila are super happy about the guy’s success. The friends are “of course” going to Eurovision to cheer on their friend.

Guys pretty much left rapping at that, but Pöyhönen continued – and now he is Käärijä, who signs autographs for fans. This doesn’t bother the guys, even though their job titles don’t quite have the same sound as Käärijä’s performer title: project manager, technology and innovation consultant and business developer.

“It’s really cool how far Jere has come. We are proud of that,” says Voss.

The guys also don’t believe that Käärijä brags about the attention he gets.

“Yes, the guys probably get pissed off sooner than Jere,” Voss says and laughs.

On the same EP there is a special praise song dedicated to mulled wine. Red Gauze –according to the friends, there is a real preference behind the song.

“Jere drinks mulled wine as a thirst quencher. It hoards it and drinks it all year round,” says Arvila.

Although Cha Cha Cha -song talks about drinking piña colada, it is not one of Käärijä’s favorite alcoholic drinks.

“Yes, the favorite would be the red Marlin glög with Stolichnaja”, says Voss.

Wrapper the peculiar name has sparked debate. Many have interpreted it as related to gambling. To how winnings are wrapped in games.

Friends are a little amused by this talk about gambling. Gambling games were once played at this same Ruskeasanna Shell, where the interview is also conducted.

“There was a coin-operated slot machine in that corner, and since we were minors we went to it very quickly so the staff couldn’t see,” says Voss.

Here we are at the origins of the name Käärijä. There used to be a slot machine near Jesse Voss’s hands, from which the guys won big. Sometimes even ten euros went with it.

The wrapper is always playing “now we’re going to wrap, I’m wrapping” things on the game machine on the way. It quickly became a hit among friends.

“Jere always said it in a certain funny way. I can hear it in my head even now: Kä-kä-kä-käurii,” says Voss.

According to Voss, Käärijä has many repetitive phrases, such as “game” and “kakki meni” – and he says them with a certain tone of voice.

Unfortunately, according to the friends’ memories, nothing was ever wrapped, because everything that was put in the machine also went. However, it wasn’t about big losses, because usually a couple of euros were put into the machine, whatever someone happened to have in their pocket.

A group of friends was not in Turku’s Logomo, where the UMK competitions were held, because they arrived too late to buy tickets. By then, all the tickets had already been sold. However, this did not stop them from traveling to Turku.

The final was watched in a bar, and from there they moved on to the official continuation of the event. After that, it was Jere’s private continuations, which only around 30 people, family members and close friends could attend.

The group definitely plans to go to Liverpool. However, not yet to the semi-finals.

“We go straight to the final to see when Käärijä wins,” says Arvila.

Will it win?

“Well, there are no two words about it. Of course to win. Twelve points go to Finland”, concludes Voss.