HS Vantaa | Jere’s victory is expected in Viusukasomo next to Harjusuo’s field

From the door you can’t be mistaken, even if the ends of the semi-detached house look identical. The right door is decorated with streamers, balloons and slogans.

Here, we follow Eurovision with the greatest emotion.

Mistress of the evening Virpi Jääskeläinen open the door and the view is green. The home is meticulously decorated in green and black.

“It wasn’t difficult to choose a dress code,” Jääskeläinen laughs.

There are a couple dozen Käärijä fans in six countries. However, in this house he is just Jere.

In Vantaa’s Ruskeasanta neighborhood, in the Harjusuo area, a group of Jere’s old acquaintances from the football circles, both the players’ generation and their parents, have gathered.

The theme can be seen in the table as well. Instead of piña colada, however, a more traditional apple juice bowl was chosen.

To these visa supervisors have clearly been invested. Jääskeläinen has made earrings for the group himself, of course round and black and green.

The playlist includes different versions of viusuveisu, such as the representative of Germany a piece of art.

“Let’s just say Cha Cha cha,” the host Jukka Lindborg raises the bowling bowl and the guests extend their hands straight in front to wave.

Visa supervisors have now officially started. The task of the evening is to wait for the victory of the boy from his own village.

Jere Pöyhönen rising to become the Scroll known to the whole nation has seemed special to those who have known him since childhood. Especially when the Pöyhönen seen in public is completely the same Jere that the people of the Harjusuo area have come to know.

“Except for having learned English”, Niklas Lindborg more.

In Ruskeasanta, Pöyhönen is, of course, a little more loved than anywhere else. He has put a peaceful area on the map.

And that is why he is also taken care of. Fortunately, the back room should be well equipped. The guys who went to Liverpool to cheer for the games took at least candies, ladle cards and Jypi’s shirt, Jaana Aaltonen and Arja Voss explain. Fortunately, mulled wine was also found despite the season.

See also Yemen | The Yemeni ceasefire ended without an agreement on its continuation - the Houthi rebels think that the ceasefire was a "dead end" All the partygoers are wearing something green. Otherwise, you have to get a tattoo similar to the one in Käärijä.

Living room also called a dressing room. Here, the young players put on their equipment before moving to the adjacent Harjusuo field. Going and smelling sweat was enough.

Jere Pöyhönen is a familiar sight on the field in Harjusuo. A group of friends organizes an annual ice hockey match on their old playing field, which they call the Winter Classic. In the game, former teenagers from the surrounding area meet and compete for the championship of the field.

It is not entirely clear whose team has won all the matches. Everyone assures that their own team has always won.

“And Jere always performs for free,” says the ad.

Now In the center of the “dressing room” is a glowing neon green pallet. It was only found in the morning, and the last minute addition to the decoration seems to particularly excite the partygoers.

On the night of the party, the stage gets the honor of carrying a happy load. Mistress Virpi Jääskeläinen shows a model of how to succeed in a five-piece dance on stage. Fortunately, you don’t have to dance alone in this group.

Daughter-in-law Maria Pajumo joins the club, and with very little grounding Arja Voss dares to line up. The music is roaring and the legs are swinging in such a way that by the morning at the latest the thigh muscles of the party people are begging for mercy.

Jooa Sinisalo got on Timo Aaltonen’s shoulders as part of the stage performance. Also dancing are Jaana Aaltonen, Maria Pajumo and Virpi Jääskeläinen.

Today in the evening the Wrapper wins. That’s for sure, no other kind of result is expected in Ruskeasanna.

Some people say that they go to the games to try their best, but Jere says directly that he goes to win, Jääskeläinen sums up.

When the victory comes, Jukka Lindborg runs around the field with a star shower stick in his hand. And in the house they shout so that the whole of Ruskeasanta can hear.