HS Vantaa Jehovah’s Witnesses Wait for Crown Crisis to Fade in Vantaa – After That They Will Gather to Build a New Kingdom Hall

Jehovah’s Witnesses demolished the Kingdom Hall in Vantaa. A new meeting place will only be built when it can be done safely.

Matarians Passers-by have been wondering for a moment about the quiet-looking house on Tervahaudantie in Vantaa.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses has been closed since the fall of 2019.

At the turn of January-February, the building was demolished.

Why? And what comes to the scene?

Jehovah witness information department Jukka Palonen according to the old meeting place was already a rather old building.

“The hall was built in 1972, meaning it was almost 50 years old. All the buildings have their own life cycle, and instead of expensive repairs, we decided to replace the old hall with a completely new one, ”says Palonen.

“Because our operations are based entirely on donations, we want to use those funds wisely.”

New the Kingdom Hall will later be built on the same plot. According to Palonen, it is designed to suit its environment. There will also be a parking area on the plot.

“The space solutions in the new modern hall will better serve future needs.”

Palonen cannot say the exact schedule for the new Kingdom Hall. The project is progressing on the terms of the corona situation.

“The new hall will only be built when it can be done safely,” Palonen says.

Jehovah witness churches often have a strong spirit of support. According to Palonen, the new meeting place will be built partly with help.

In addition, volunteer groups of construction professionals assist. External contractors are also hired for special jobs.

“Normally, the construction time is a few months from the time the work is accessed,” Palonen says.

At the beginning of February, the plot in Matari, Vantaa, was cleaned up.­

Bridge At present, Jehovah’s Witness meetings are held remotely due to the coronavirus situation.

In Finland, Jehovah’s Witnesses have nearly 300 congregations and about 200 meeting places of their own.