HS Vantaa | Jari Virtanen immortalized Vantaa’s disappearing landmark at the last moment

Graphic designer Jari Virtanen wanted a lasting memory of Hiekkaharju’s old water tower, the rest of which will be demolished in the next few weeks.

from Vantaa Jari Virtanen has followed the stages of dismantling the old water tower in Hiekkaharju from the beginning.

Virtanen has lived near the water tower for 13 years, so has often driven by it. Nowadays he lives in Leinelä.

“The tower has been a well-known landmark. When someone has asked for driving directions, for example, it has been easy to give advice from the water tower,” he says.

Virtanen is a graphic designer by profession. When he heard that the old water tower was being demolished, he got an idea: the tower could be made into some kind of picture.

“I wanted the tower to be a memory for myself. I went to take photos of it at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, before the demolition work started in the spring of last year. With the help of photographs, I was able to visualize the proportions and details,” he says.

Virtanen eventually made a poster of the picture, in three different versions. He told about it in a closed Facebook group of residents of the area. The discussion and the feedback the picture has received has only been positive.

“Many people have memories related to the water tower. The old water tower has had the spirit of its own time,” says Virtanen.

Posters are sold in the flower shop Kukka Charlotte in Simonkylä and in the shop of the Vantaa City Museum. However, Virtanen’s purpose has not been to make an account with the tower.

“Not really, but you can have a nice memory of it on your wall. Someone called this picture a cultural work, and of course it feels good if he has experienced it that way,” says Virtanen.

The demolition work of the Hiekkaharju water tower has already started.

The old one the demolition of the water tower was supposed to be completed in March, but the goal was delayed due to changes in security measures. Project manager of the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY). Arto Mettinen told Helsingin Sanomat at the beginning of Marchthat the work is to be completed in June.

The construction of the new water tower began in the fall of 2017, and it was commissioned in the spring of 2021.

The old and new towers are located on different sides of Talvikkitie. The distance from one tower to another is only 150 meters.

At the beginning of May, all that is left of the old tower is the frame, which will also be taken down soon. However, the sight is not overwhelmingly nostalgic for Virtase, as the new tower also pleases his eyes.

“It’s really great, especially in the dark, when the lighting can be seen far away.”