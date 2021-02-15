HS Vantaa It is planned to build a huge sports complex in Vantaa, the spearhead of which is a “decent-sized” indoor swimming pool.

A large sports park will be built in Asola, Vantaa, this decade. The first is the construction of a new indoor swimming pool, which has been awaited for a long time.

Five in a year’s time, Asola will be polished in Vantaa.

Now there is only a forest in the area, but gradually Elmo Sports Park will replace it. The park is named after the author Juhani Peltonen from a character created by the atypical athlete Elmo.

Construction of the new sports Elmo will begin in a new swimming pool.

The Vantaa Leisure Board approved the swimming pool project plan at the end of January. Next, the plan will go to the Technical Board. If all the boards and the council approve the plan, construction work will begin in the spring with a felling of wood and the actual pre-construction will begin by the end of the year.

We have already had time to wait for the hall. A swimming pool was planned for Asola as early as the early 2010s, but then the project collapsed due to lack of money.

City architect Henry Westlin recalls that the use of the area as a place to exercise was already discussed in the 1980s.

As affairs stand Vantaa has five indoor swimming pools: Tikkurila, Hakunila, Martinlaakso, Myyrmäki and Korso.

Finland has an average of 28,000 inhabitants per indoor pool. In Vantaa, the figure is much higher, 45,600.

In addition, Korso Swimming Pool has already seen its best days. It is located in connection with the Korso school, and the needs assessment of the new swimming pool states that it is small and in poor condition. At the same time, population growth is predictable in the Korso and Koivukylä areas. For swimmers, the equation doesn’t sound good.

Elmo’s indoor swimming pool is a much-needed answer to the problem.

The Korso swimming pool has quite small spaces for a spectacular jump into the pool.­

As planned the hall, which rises to the sports park, would be one of the largest in the Helsinki metropolitan area when completed, as a ten-lane 50-meter pool is planned there. The hall would also have a separate diving pool, wading pool, cold pool and water slide, among others. In addition to the swimming pools, a gym and gymnasium are planned for the hall, as well as an additional swimming training room.

“Just the size of a decent swimming pool,” Westlin says of the plans.

Annually, Elmo’s swimming pool is expected to serve more than 300,000 visits to city dwellers. The price for the hall would be 36 million euros. The project is expensive, Westlin admits. But it is also handsome.

The plans have not yet been finalized, but the project plan already gives an indication of what is to come. The building would use as much wood as possible both indoors and outdoors. The hall could also have green roofs, solar panels and other environmentally friendly solutions.

When completed, the hall would be a model for modern construction, Westlin describes. And specifically a good one.

This is what the sketch of a possible facade of the swimming pool looks like.­

Town’s the goals are high, but so are the aspirations of the residents. In May last year, the city conducted an online survey of residents related to the sports park, which received nearly 800 responses. The majority of respondents said they were a resident of a nearby area who plans to use the future sports park.

The answers to the survey reveal the great wishes of the townspeople, but also their concerns.

Respondents to the survey by far wanted the most swimming pool. It was mentioned in more than 60% of the responses. However, the indoor swimming pool is not enough, and most of the respondents also wanted the sports park to be versatile, with events, lounges and recreation. Respondents longed for places where, for example, parents could expect their child to train or young enthusiasts could do homework while waiting for workouts to begin.

For those who put forward these wishes, the city architect Westlin has good news: a versatile complex is planned for the sports park, which would include spaces other than the actual sports facilities and parking lots.

For events as well has its own state, at least not yet. Elmonaukio, which is to the north of the swimming pool and is roughly the size of Helsinki’s Narinkkator, serves as a possible event square, at least initially. An underground swimming pool may be built on the square later, but nothing definite has yet been agreed.

Some respondents would like the sports park to be such a full-fledged wellness center that there would also be facilities for personal trainers, as well as a spa, restaurants and anything else that anyone who ever relaxes after sports could wish for.

Supporters of the other extreme were also found. Some respondents expressed fears that major events would disrupt the area and that overly ambitious plans would delay the entire project.

Oman its excitement with schedules brings a corona pandemic. Has it made the city tighten its purse strings and cancel jobs?

Westlin firmly believes that the construction of the indoor swimming pool will proceed in spite of everything. At least the city has the will, and no opponents have been found for the project. Increasing exercise opportunities seems to be something that is easy to support.