HS Vantaa “It doesn’t work out of an empty pocket,” says Tapio Korpivaara, who sells the manor in Vantaa – The costs are wild,

March 6, 2021
The castle manor has been for sale for more than a year. The studies and formulas are already in place, and the buyer is awaiting the duties of a modern manor owner.

Decorative a veranda with which to enjoy leisurely morning coffees, a private hall for every activity and a county acre. The title of manor owner sounds like a way to get a taste of the luxurious noble life of times past.

In Vantaa, the opportunity has been available for well over a year. The castle sells Linna Manor, which could be bought for almost 1.3 million euros. In addition to the main building, the store includes a barn, a garage and warehouses. There are more than sixteen hectares of land in total.

