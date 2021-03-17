HS Vantaa Intoxicated wanderers of shoppers arouse a feeling of insecurity in Vantaa, says a recent survey – “Certain places are also avoided during the day”

A substance abuse survey is conducted in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area every two years. In Vantaa, a record number of responses were received this time, and a gloomy picture is drawn from them.

“Drug syringes has been found in shops. ”

“There was disruptive behavior on the bus, train and in the station area.”

“There’s a really intoxicated and at times threatening crowd in the mall area.”

Among other things, such things cause the most feelings of insecurity in Vantaa, says an online substance abuse survey conducted last autumn.

Residents of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa responded to the biennial survey. The task of the survey is to map the residents’ views on the substance abuse situation in their hometowns and the possibilities for treating addictions. The substance abuse survey is part of the nationwide Pakka operating model for substance abuse prevention work.

Last As many as 1,380 Vantaa residents responded to the survey conducted during September and October, while 679 Vantaa residents responded to the 2018 survey.

Special social worker Kati Tervo The City of Vantaa’s Substance Abuse Prevention Unit says that the survey was now widely marketed on social media channels, among other things.

“For example, Facebook’s Vantaa Puskaradio group was a good and functional channel. Through it, we received about 500 responses in one day, ”says Tervo.

As many as 53 per cent of the respondents in Vantaa thought that too many intoxicants were used in their own residential area.

“Most observations were about alcohol and almost as much about drugs.”

In the case of minors, most of the substance abuse findings and concern were related to smoking and alcohol use. The use of cannabis by minors is also a concern.

“As many as 27 percent of respondents had encountered it, and 21 percent of respondents had encountered the use of other drugs.”

Respondents were allowed to suggest ways to prevent substance abuse. Children and young people were hoped not only for more substance abuse education and early intervention in potential problems, but also for meaningful activities and more gathering places.

A significant proportion of respondents, 41 per cent, have been concerned about alcohol use by loved ones. 28 per cent are similarly responsible for smoking by a loved one and 25 per cent for internet use by a loved one.

Tervo emphasizes that the survey results do not give an overall picture of the substance abuse situation in the cities of the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“The results are indications of how city dwellers experience drug use in their residential areas. At the same time, they are everyday observations of, for example, the appearance of drugs in public transport. ”

The people of Vantaa experience a feeling of insecurity on, for example, buses, trains, in the area of ​​stations and in front of shops and malls, especially in the evening and at night.

“Certain places are also avoided during the day. For these reasons, some respondents said they did not want to go outside at night or at night. ”

No single residential area or suburb of Vantaa came up in the survey.

“The answers were rarely consistent.”

One of the age groups of the respondents rose above the others in their experiences of insecurity:

As many as 57 percent of young adults said they experienced the most insecurity among the age groups surveyed. The youngest respondents were 13 years old.

Generally the city was expected to do more walking and detective work, increase the visibility of police and guards, and facilitate access to care.

What concrete measures is the survey intended to lead to?

“For example, the desire to add points to used syringes and needles in Vantaa has been taken forward. In addition, comments from different residential areas have been discussed in several working groups, ”says Tervo.

The aim is to map out how Vantaa could act more effectively in matters related to drug treatment regionally than before.

The results of the survey have also been submitted to the police coordinator and the urban environment industry, which takes care of the city’s lighting issues, for example.

“In addition, our services will further strengthen the approach to drug use and provide training in it,” says Tervo.

