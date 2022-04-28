HS Vantaa In Vantaa, the roads are usually named in Finnish or Swedish, so why can the city now have a well-named “Primavera”?

The square in the middle of Leinelä bears the Italian name Primavera. The name is special, because in Vantaa the places are usually named only in Finnish or Swedish.

LeinelänkaariLeineläntie, Leinelänpolku and then: Primavera.

Is it a sudden longing for Italy that struck Vantaa’s nomenclature designer when the square in the middle of the apartment buildings is grandly named Primavera? Primavera means spring in Italian.

The name of the square is very exceptional, as in Vantaa it has not been customary to name roads or places in any languages ​​other than Finnish or Swedish. However, there are some exceptions, such as Aviapolis.

“And in Kuninkaala, for example, there is the residential area of ​​Heidehof, which is named after a German lady named Adelheid, who once owned a house in the area,” says the regional architect of the city of Vantaa and the head of nomenclature. Timo Kallaluoto.

But whose Italian friend’s flying pen comes from the name Primavera?

“The name proposal was made by a former nomenclature designer in the city of Vantaa Ulpu Lehti”Says the former regional architect of the City of Vantaa Anitta Pentinmikko.

“The builders wanted the name of the Leinelä road to stand out clearly from the Koivukylä roads. Leinelä wanted to be removed from Koivukylä’s status, ”says Pentinmikko.

So the designers in the area came up with the idea that the theme of Leinelä’s road names would be four seasons.

“The idea was that it is good to live in Leinelä in all seasons.”

According to the theme, the streets and roads named after the seasons were to come to Leinelä.

Tedious yes, the nomenclature of that topic turned out to be quite a lot already in the metropolitan area. Helsinki Viikki has, for example, Kevadkatu and Kevättori, and Malmi has Syystie. Espoo has Keväkuja, Kesäkuja and Talvitie, among others.

Other names related to the annual cycle were also planned for the area. If things had gone differently, a resident of Leinelänpolku could state their home address in March. The small streets were to be named after months. This idea was also abandoned because there were too few small roads in the area.

“However, we wanted the square to have a different name because it is the only gathering place in the area,” says Pentinmikko.

In the middle of Primavera Square is a work of art designed by Timo Heino called Kosmos. The sculpture was inspired by the map image of the Ring Road.

Ulpu At the suggestion of the magazine, the square was renamed Primavera. And yes, just a cultural lover and a much-traveled magazine was inspired by Italy.

“Ulpu thinks it’s the best Antonio Vivaldin The four Seasons concerts were Spring, La Primavera”Says Pentinmikko.

There is also a park in the area called Metsänhenki with a funny story.

“Our zoning secretary lived on the other side of the forest in Leinelä and she was saddened that the forest was felled in the way of construction.”

The zoning secretary often told his co-workers that there is a good spirit in that forest and it is a pity that it is being built to capacity.

“In his honor, we named the surviving part of the forest the Spirit of the Forest.”

