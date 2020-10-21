HS Vantaa In Tikkurila, a road sign defying gravity was revealed, which stood upright on a strange braid – “All in all, it was not practical”

Another strange sign arrangement was already found in Vantaa. The superintendent hopes the builders and diggers will report the damage to the city and not repair the signs themselves.

About a month ago Aila storm revealed a dangerous tuning in Hiekkaharju, Vantaa: a traffic sign hung menacingly on a cable tie.

Now a similar tuning was found in Tikkurila. In the picture sent by the reader to HS Vantaa, the sign pointing to Unikkopolu seems to defy gravity. The sign is held on a steel pole by a braid bundled with cable ties and iron wire-like.

“It was even more foolish than the sign of Hiekkaharju,” says the city of Vantaa’s overpass Erkki Tammisto.

“This fastening system was a special case, overall it wasn’t practical. There seemed to be brushed steel twisted around the post and secured with cable ties. ”

Old properties have been renovated in Tikkurila’s Kukkakedo residential area this year. According to Tammisto, the construction site sometimes also spreads to the street.

“Probably there has been a construction site where someone has accidentally knocked the mark, and it has then been repaired on a tuning basis.”

Tammisto hopes that builders and diggers will treat signs and traffic signs gently. However, if damage occurs, it is advisable to contact the road master in the area for signs detached from their posts so that the signs and signs can be securely affixed.

Similar Mark attachments rarely come to the attention of Highway Master Tammisto – not always even every year. He hopes that a hint from the brand has come to the delivery and directly to him based on HS’s previous story.

“We hope that transactions will take place through the city’s feedback channel. I think it’s also the fastest way to get things moving, ”says Tammisto.

This time, corrective action was taken quickly. Tammisto received information from the citizen in his e-mail about Tikkurila’s sign arrangement on Monday early evening, and on Tuesday afternoon the sign had already been replaced.

