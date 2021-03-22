HS Vantaa In the middle of Vantaa stands a gas station that looks like the Sydney Opera House – Now it ended up as a mannequin for a remarkable advertising campaign

According to the survey, many Finns do not know they have visited Vantaa. Inspired by the information, a campaign was created in which Vantaa’s destinations are compared to the world’s attractions.

Why travel to see the Sydney Opera House when you can go to a gas station in Vantaa?

The City of Vantaa raises such a question. According to it, you can refuel at Simonkylä’s Casa Finlandia “above everyday architecture”.

Something the same architect Matti Suuronen plastic station designed by the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Opera House. However, the number of visitors is not, as the opera house is visited by more than eight million guests every year.

Vantaa this year aims to attract visitors with pairs of images comparing local destinations with world attractions. Image pairs are visible on the visitvantaa.fi website. Some of the juxtapositions require more imagination than others.

For example, Limestone is compared to Mount Rushmore.

In the City Museum, on the other hand, you can imagine being in the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech.

Keimola’s former racing control tower Ombra, on the other hand, is reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty in New York when it rightly squints.

When you properly squint, you can see the Statue of Liberty in the Keimola control tower.­

Tourism planner for the city of Vantaa Mari Virtasen according to the purpose of the advertising campaign is to alleviate longing and draw attention to short-distance travel. According to Virtanen, Vantaa residents can also see objects in their immediate surroundings with new eyes when they are presented in a different parable.

“When you can’t get to the world from Vantaa, you can look for the world in Vantaa.”

Amusing and the admirable campaign was sparked by a study published by Taloustutkimus in January 2020, according to which Vantaa has a wild awareness problem.

The survey showed that only five percent of Finns said they had visited Vantaa in the last 12 months. 88% of the respondents stated that they had never visited Vantaa.

There is a contradiction in this, given that the city is home to Finland’s largest airport.

According to Mari Virtanen, the tourism planner of the City of Vantaa, there is a lot in Vantaa that deserves to be noticed. For those interested in history, for example, the medieval village of Lillas is suitable, which is like Vantaa’s own Machu Picchu.­

The results aroused in Mari Virtanen the idea that “something is grabbing to do when people don’t even realize they’ve been to Vantaa”.

A campaign was born to laugh benevolently at the city’s own attractions. Outdoor targets have been highlighted in the campaign, as people are reluctant to be encouraged to pack indoors in the wake of a coronavirus epidemic.

According to Virtanen, Vantaa wants to profile itself as a relaxed and bold city of events. The campaign has been done with the tongue in the cheek, and the people of Vantaa have gone with it with humor.

The townspeople have come up with new parables: some think the sign for Aviapolis, for example, is like an iconic Hollywood sign for Los Angeles.

The sign of Aviapolis is like the Hollywood sign of a poor man.­

