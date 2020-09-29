HS Vantaa In the middle of the Vantaa forest there is a huge warehouse from which the boom of Asian food is conducted – Through it almost every lump of rice comes to your plate

Golden Crop, a wholesaler specializing in Asian food, was established just before the start of the sushi boom. Then when sushi started to taste good for everyone, the wholesale was overwhelmed with orders.

29.9. 14:15

First there is a terrible rumble. This is followed by a Chinese chatter.

There are dilapidated industrial buildings and bushes all around, and in front is a large white warehouse.

A black-haired man drives a shopping cart full of tin boxes from a warehouse door to a car. Another Chinese will follow. The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and Asian specialties, moon cakes, have been bought for this purpose in a box store.

But much more than just decorative cake pieces are sold in this Vantaa hall, as we are getting to know one of Finland’s largest Asian wholesalers. Rice, seaweed, spices and sauces are still being chartered all over the country.

If you have eaten Asian food somewhere in Finland in recent years, some of the ingredients have probably traveled through this warehouse to your plate.

When worked as a chef Chengfu Xu moved from the Chinese province of Zhejiang to Helsinki in 2006, Asian food was already on the rise in Finland.

Chinese and Nepali restaurants were found in even small parishes around the kingdom. The boom was also talked about cautiously, but no food or cuisine in any country was actually dominant.

Chinese food had gained the strongest foothold. It is known that Finland’s first Chinese restaurant operated on the premises of Hotel Tower in the 1950s. Later, ethnic restaurants spread with enterprising immigrants all over the country.

However, trying Asian restaurants like Xulla had one big problem: It was difficult to find suitable raw materials in Finland. Hardly more exotic products than sushi were found in ordinary supermarkets, and special frozen or fresh products could only be dreamed of.

While working for the Swedish wholesale company Xu, he realized that there could be an order in Finland for a company selling Asian food products. Such should therefore be established by oneself.

Chengfu Xu and his Chinese acquaintances Jun Li opened Golden Crop Wholesale in February 2012.

Chengfu Xu moved to Finland in 2006. He was founding Golden Crop in 2012.­

Now busy living in busy times. A man wearing a mask lifts heavy bags of rice into a trolley.

Due to interest rate measures, Golden Crop’s sales dropped in March, but gradually sales have leveled off again.

The stock is large. In a space the size of a half football field, high shelves bulge products and sacks packed in cardboard boxes of different sizes.

The scent of a single spice floats in the air, forklifts rumble in the corridors and trolleys.

To tell the truth, the stock doesn’t look particularly exotic. Gone are the exciting lizards and fresh herbs typical of Asian cuisine.

The neat hall could be mistaken for Ikea’s self-service warehouse, except that the names of the products are written in strange letters on the sides of the boxes: soy sauces, eel sauce and various spices. In addition, Golden Crop’s stock includes pans, dishes, meats and fish.

There are more than 2,000 different products for sale that have traveled to Vantaa in containers or truck rides across the seas and continents.

The hustle and bustle of large freezers is muffled. More frozen room has had to be rented from Helsinki, as not all products can even fit here.

Most of the stock is rice.

Thousands of pounds of rice can be found on Golden Shelf’s shelves. Employee Tarus Justus collects rice bags to be sent all over Finland by forklift.­

Rice is the cornerstone of Asian cuisine, as it is eaten from China to Nepal and from India to Vietnam. And there are dozens and dozens of different types of rice, guides the CFO of Golden Crop Kejun Li. Rice is imported into wholesale warehouses from China, Italy, America, Cambodia and Thailand, among others.

Hundreds of colorful sacks of rice are stacked on the pallets on the back wall of the warehouse. One sack contains 20 pounds of rice. About 150,000 kilos of rice leave Finland every month. That’s a huge amount.

The potato people are becoming a rice people.

Rice is also consumed in sushi. And sushi has been a real surprise in the Finnish food industry.

Golden Crop sells dozens of different rice varieties. Rice is imported to Finland from China, the United States and Thailand, among others.­

Sushi buffets conquered Finnish restaurants and supermarkets as if stealthily in just a few years. Difficult to make and handcrafted sushi pieces found their way into the mouths of Finns so quickly that the Golden Crop wholesaler was at some point overwhelmed with orders.

The industry has changed anyway since the founding of Golden Crop.

“When we started eight years ago, there were hardly any buffets,” says owner Xu, saying that when the wholesale was set up, there were very few sushi restaurants at all.

Wholesale operations expanded at the same pace as Asian food conquered Finland. The warehouse established in Helsinki became too small in 2018, when the company moved to its current premises in Vantaa.

Golden Crop now employs 35-36 people. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 17 million.

The wholesale’s seven vans and three trucks transport rice, frozen foods and other ingredients all over Finland’s roads every day.

Golden Crop’s customers are more than 500 restaurants and grocery stores all over Finland. There are also large chain restaurants. The northernmost customers can be found in Rovaniemi. A few restaurants order supplies from Estonia, France and the UK.

Thus, there are few Asian restaurants in Finland whose raw materials for the dishes served would not come from this hall.

The Vantaa warehouse leaves consignments of goods and food to about 500 different destinations around Finland. Employees Wang Yuefeng (right) and Aklilu Kinfe (left) in their work.­

Finland bureaucracy sometimes causes a headache for an Asian wholesaler. That is quite understandable, as Finnish restaurateurs also sometimes criticize rules that seem excessive.

The biggest hassle for Golden Crop is that all foods must have product information in Finnish and Swedish, and in addition, the best before dates are very accurate.

“If there are deficiencies in the inspections, we have to throw everything away,” Kejun Li regrets.

Less than a year ago, a store was opened next to the wholesale warehouse, where anyone can buy slightly more special products in Finland. In the freezer you will find various dumplings stuffed with vegetables and meat, meat and shrimp, as well as food ingredients that are difficult to even describe.

The fridge has remarkable white mushroom clusters, winter melons and Korean pears. Most products do not yet have a Finnish name. Far away are the food.

In the Golden Crop store you will find exotic delicacies at good prices.­

What kind does the future of Asian food in Finland affect?

If Chengfu Xuta is to be believed, Asian food will further strengthen its position.

“One can follow what is happening in Central Europe. Germany and France have been ahead of Finland here for years, ”he says.

According to Xu, small and specialized restaurants in Central Europe are doing well at the moment. It could also be the direction of Finland.

“Now, almost all Asian restaurants serve almost the same food,” he says.

Finnish Asian restaurants usually serve slightly milder than usual dishes suitable for Finnish tastes. The wildest spices could confuse the delicate stomachs of Finns.

In addition, some traditional dishes, such as Peking duck, take a long time to prepare.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in August About Chinese restaurants in Helsinki, which serve Chinese and “Chinese” food. Perhaps the direction could be closer to authentic taste experiences?

According to Lin, many Finns have traveled in Asia and been able to taste authentic dishes.

“They know what a serving should taste like, and they want such experiences in Finland as well,” he says.

Chengfu Xu believes in the future of Asian food in Finland. Xu, who previously worked as a professional chef, likes Chinese food himself.­

Golden Crop wholesale has big plans. The next dream would be to open stores in other cities as well. At some point, the warehouse will have to move to larger premises.

What kind of food do Li and Xu themselves like?

Li says she eats willow sushi because her kids love it.

Xu, who previously worked as a professional chef, says he most often puts on Chinese food.

“I don’t care about sushi so much because I like to eat hot food,” he says.