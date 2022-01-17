HS Vantaa In the middle of the forest rose a fairytale-like apartment building village loved by children

Vantaa’s own garden city in the Mtäoja bend has remained almost unchanged for 55 years. Those who moved from the congestion of Helsinki felt that they had come to paradise.

Already the names of the first housing companies in the area whisper that they have now become part of a fairytale forest: Kaarenhaltija, Kaarenkeiju, Kaarenkääpiö, Kaarenmuumi, Kaarenpeikko and Kaarentonttu.

In one of the oldest suburbs in Vantaa, Louhela, built after the mid-1960s, a multi-sector area was moved from Finland, but also from neighboring municipalities and Helsinki.

Nonfiction Jukka Hako, who lived in Louhela from 1966 to 1978, says he provided Louhela – The size of a man In a book on June 15, 1966, how fifteen families moved to Haltiatie 4 in Louhela on the same day:

“Nine of the migrant families certainly moved from Helsinki, including Kallio, Pitäjänmäki, The Hague and Töölö.”

Reason The fact that they left the city center of Helsinki for what is now Vantaa is still familiar to the south-west corner of the then Helsinki countryside: families with children needed more squares, and the only way to get them was to stretch the distance to the center of Helsinki instead of a penny.

A shopping center was built in Louhela in 1967. A & O’s advertising lights are already in place. The housing company Kaarenkeiju’s house has been completed. Illustration from the book Louhela – Human Size.

“Louhela was ‘far away’ from Helsinki: Hämeenlinnantie was gravel-paved, double-lane and slow. The last kilometer from Kaivoksela was taken home across the forest and the field, ”wrote a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat Raija Kaikkonen at that time from Louhela to Helsingin Sanomat Life in the suburbs series on July 29, 1995.

“It was on the ground anyway, because there were not a single house in Myyrmäki, only an element foundry at the beginning of the current Norotie. There were only detached houses in Martinlaakso. ”

Movers in Louhela attracted more than just the spacious squares of dwellings, namely nature. A cluster of apartment buildings rose in the middle of the forest, as did its later neighbors Myyrmäki and Martinlaakso.

During the loose construction, a lot of nature was left behind. In addition, Mätioja, which has already been cleaned up today and still lives up to its name at the time, made a bend at Louhela, which made it possible, for example, to create the current Jokiuoma park.

Jokiuoma Park, located in the northern part of Louhela, is a recreational and green area for the inhabitants of Louhela and its surroundings. At the same time, the wood of its rapidly decaying thicket provides a suitable habitat for birds and insects as well as other endangered animal species.

The child was playing at Mätoja in 1980. Even then, Mätaoja was an untreated landfill. Later, the rotten was cleaned. In the background a residential apartment building at Haltiantie 4.

The Louhela in Vantaa, which was born in the second half of the 1960s, could in many respects be compared to the Tapiola in Espoo, which was built a little earlier. In Espoo, the garden city was built by the Housing Foundation, Puolimatka oy in Vantaa.

The cornerstones of both residential areas were nature and community.

Many The families who moved to Louhela in the late 1960s were in the same life situation. There were a lot of children and it was taken into account in the planning of the area. Many of the apartment buildings were built to surround a large courtyard where children could play safely.

Liisa Hako (left) made sandcakes with her friends in the sandbox of Kaarenhaltija’s square yard, apparently in 1967. Illustration of the book Louhela – The Size of a Man.

“In a few years, Louhela had hundreds of children. Several playmates of the same age lived in his own stairwell. … The mothers of quite a few were still at home. The children were crammed into the yard in the morning, at noon the mothers pushed their faces out the window to invite them to eat. ”

This is how the journalist who lived in Louhela from 1967 to 1984 writes Axa Sorjanen (b. 1964) in the book Louhela – The size of a man.

“The closed courtyard of the Haltians, the Square, as we called it, was our refuge for many years. The spacious yard was a sheltered growth environment that offered everything a growing child could miss. Castles were made in the sandbox and disliked, fud and four were played on the grass field. Length was jumped from the swings and a race was run on the road around the yard. ”

Sounds like a child’s paradise.

“ “Louhela was, in a way, an intermediate form between the village and the city.”

“Children there were so many that full-length skids were obtained from peers at any time. They played all the time, drove with fillers, ran or something, ”Sorjanen says on the phone.

Sorjanen says that he has cut the Järvinen blue woodpecker twice in the forests of Martinlaakso north of Louhela.

“Muts was skied in the woods that later became Martsari. There were big birch forests. ”

Sorjanen’s early skiing hobby has remained, as has the community rooted in Louhela.

“Louhela was, in a way, an intermediate form of a village and a city, in the sense that it was a village in itself but the city was close. Louhela was a village with the benefits of the city, ”says Sorjanen.

Construction office A. Halfway bought the land of the future Louhela in the mid-1960s from a Karelian immigrant, a farmer From Tauno Haltia. Halfway through, construction began almost immediately. The company had already built Kaarela, and after Louhela it would continue to Myyrmäki and Martinlaakso.

Read more: Louhela rose to the meadows of Haltia’s priest

The Louhela formula area, detached from the lands of Haltia, was named Haltiala after its former master. However, the name of the suburb was not given, because there was already a place in Helsinki called Haltiala. The name Louhela was born in the style of a sibling with Kaivoksela on the other side of Mätioja.

The cows grazed in the forest area to the east of the Louhela shopping center for the last time in the summer of 1963. A heifer and a calf looked at the hay through the open barn doors, the cow was rotting on the ground.

The houses of the housing company Kaarenhaltia were completed during 1966. The shopping center, opened in the spring of 1967 (right), was already under construction. The aim is to illustrate the Louhela leaflet.

The first The people of Louhel traveled to Helsinki mainly on the Finnish Tourist Car bus line 44.

“The bus to Louhela rarely drove at first. It was often faster to come earlier and walk home from Kaivoksela, ”Hako writes Louhelain the book.

There were no services in Louhela at first. There was no trade, and the post office and the bank had to be visited in Kaarela and Kaivoksela.

Louhela got its own train station in 1975.

Louhela made a bank deal in 1975.

Vantaa’s first market was opened in Louhela in the municipality’s last trading year in 1973.

At the market Heikki Möykky sold bread Kauko Auvinen fish, and Heikki Forssell potatoes. On the edge of the square was Louhela’s specialty, its own taxi stand. The taxi rank moved to Myyrmäki train station in 1981.

Heikki Forssell sold Lopen potatoes at Louhela Market in 1973.

Vantaa Day was celebrated at Louhela Square in 1984.

In In 1967, something happened that caused the six-year-old, who moved from Kallio to Louhela, Hannele Revon to their miracles.

In a 1995 story by Raija Kaikkonen, a journalist at Helsingin Sanomat, Repo tells how she and her mother took a shortcut through the woods in the dark of the evening and suddenly popped into the light district of Ostar:

“It was a really weird sight. I hadn’t known there were shops in the woods, ”Repo says as a child, he was amazed.

The Louhela shopping center was opened in 1967. A&O and HOK stores, a chemical store and a kiosk operate there. In 1969, the Kultakaivos restaurant was opened, which was the first fully licensed restaurant outside the airport in Vantaa, then the countryside of Helsinki.

Axa Sorjanen remembers the buyer from her childhood:

“Ostar’s R-rail was an important mesta, where you could get candy and gingerbread, and there was a machine in front of the kiosk from which you could twist the unload,” he recalls.

The old shopping center in Louhela was demolished in 2011 and an apartment building was built on its site. However, the people of Louhela were pleased when the shopping center was completed in the old car park in 2012.

Louhela shopping center in February 2011 before its demolition. Restaurant Kultakaivos promised live music and dancing in Vantaa’s richest buffet lunch and Pub Punakulma, which operated in connection with the restaurant. The building, completed in 1967, was designed by architect Aarne Ehojoki.

Sources: Jukka Hako (ed.): Louhela – Human Size, Kellastupa oy, 2008; HS archives; Interview with Axa Sorjanen.

