HS Vantaa In the middle of Myyrmäki, a huge “garbage dump” is crumbling – Vantaa has no plans for a value plot occupied by “forest men”

At the heart of Myyrmäki is an empty plot that serves as an venue and an open-air bar for “forest men”. The future of the plot is still open.

13.10. 12:55

Myyrmannin behind the shopping center is an empty plot, which was described by a HS Vantaa reader In the ugliest and most beautiful buildings in Vantaa Myyrmäki’s trash can. However, according to the Vantaa website, this is an event called Myyrmäki monttu.

On a beautiful autumn day, it happens in Montu, but maybe not in the sense of Vantaa. On the edge of Montu, a drinking group takes a cup and a passer-by throws garbage as he passes Monttu.

The graffiti wall around Monttu is hanging and the grass has grown long. As the reader said, “It is incomprehensible that a large centrally located plot has been left for such use. ”

Plot the story goes back to 2013, when a health center that was on site and suffered from mold damage was demolished. The plot was to have an extension of Prisma and Myyrmann.

The project collapsed, and in 2015 the Myyrmäki movement suggested that a temporary venue and an open graffiti wall could be set up in Monttu. The model was taken from a temporary container square established in Kalasatama. The permit came and with a small amount the city tidy montu put into operation.

“Three containers were brought to the site, which serve as a performance stage, warehouse and café,” says the resident activist of the Myyrmäki store. Petteri Niskanen.

Montu has hosted concerts and events over the years. The most recent concert in Montu was held a year ago in the fall. In the spring, Korona canceled the concerts, and they were not held in the summer either. The Myyrmäki store has an agreement with the city that after the events, the Myyrmäki store will take care of the cleaning. When no events have been organized, the area has not been cleaned up.

According to Niskanen, it would be appropriate for the city to take care of the basic maintenance of the area at non-event times.

“It is an unreasonable requirement that resident activists also clean up debris left by forest men and schoolchildren.”

According to Niskanen, students at a nearby school sometimes go downhill on shopping carts in Monttu or throw the pallets they picked up from the mall’s loading dock.

“And when the police hurried the forest men away from Pile Market, they moved here. They should be shown some place somewhere they could be. It is a phenomenon that does not disappear with denial. ”

When At the time, the Myyrmäki movement received permission to renovate Montu as a venue, it was estimated that it would be allowed to operate in the area for five years. Now five years have passed, but no new plans for the plot have come.

“There are currently no projects planned for the site, so Monttu can still continue its operations,” says the Länsi-Vantaa regional architect Timo Kallaluoto.

According to Kallaluuoto, there are currently so many other projects underway in Myyrmäki that Montu’s fate can be expected. Currently, construction work is being carried out in the city center near Paalutori, Virtakuja and Kilterinkuja. There will be apartment buildings in the areas.

What about the Prisma once coveted the area? Would you be interested in the centrally located plot now, HOK-Elanto’s property manager Jyrki Karjalainen?

“We have a great need to invest in new stores in Vantaa, because new residents are coming there all the time. There are plans to get Prisma to at least Tammisto, Korso, Koivukylä and Kivistö. But I don’t rule out the idea of ​​Myyrmäki either. ”

According to Karjalainen, the matter needs to be investigated. According to Karjalainen, the plot of Montu used to be too small for Prisma, but the current Prisms are smaller than before.

“But Monttu isn’t the only place. It may be that there is space inside Myyrmann as well. ”