HS Vantaa In the 1970s, costs were squeezed out and elevators were not built – now many apartment buildings face a dilemma in the metropolitan area.

Society supports elevator renovations so that people can live longer in their own homes without having to go through expensive institutional care.

“In cars there were no seat belts, the cannonballs were put in the back seat, the tank was full of leaded petrol, we went to drive my grandmother and it was thought that life was safe and good, ”the sales manager Riku Nevalainen puts the fact on the counter.

But what is he talking about? One would not immediately think of the elevators of apartment buildings, but yes he is also talking about them and the spirit of the time in the 1970s, which was different from today. More specifically, he talks about retrofitting elevators, which are now also being built in apartment buildings in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“A lot was built in Finland in the 1970s. Apartment buildings with no elevators were made. Today, people’s needs are different and demands have risen. ”

Unlike today, in the 1970s, the law did not require the construction of elevators in apartment buildings. Thanks to prefabricated construction, the pace accelerated and houses were completed in great demand, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Families with children immediately gained more square footage than in previous decades, but construction costs were squeezed out by not building elevators.

At Kone Hissit oy One of Nevalainen’s construction sites, which works as a sales manager, is located in Tikkurila. In the apartment building, which was completed in 1977, five external shafts with elevators will be built at the intersection of Peltolantie and Sinirikontie. Work began in early October and will be ready next spring.

Nevalainen considers the Tikkurila site to be a good example of how the retrofitting of elevators in certain peripheral areas reflects the positive development of the entire area. He mentions Oulunkylä in Helsinki, where the demand for apartments in an apartment building clearly increased after elevators were installed in the building.

In Espoo, for example, several retrofits to houses without elevators have been built in Matinkylä.

“A neighborhood with elevator-free houses has frozen in place and is not developing as an area. The retrofitting of elevators is also part of a recent positive development at Tikkurila. Making the neighborhood attractive, one that people want to move to. ”

Sales Manager the task is to sell the product of the company he represents. However, the value of retrofitting elevators is also seen elsewhere than in the elevator building market. Otherwise, the State Housing Finance and Development Fund (ARA) would support housing companies with an average of 40-45% of the costs.

“There is no fairness in society behind it. If the house has an elevator, a person will be able to live in their home for seven to eight years longer. It will be cheaper for society than a plant site. The maintenance costs for one person are hundreds of thousands of euros, ”Kone Hissit oy’s Marketing and Communications Director Jussi Haapkylä says.

The usual story is that as children leave home and their parents get older, it becomes more difficult for the latter to get around. Many of them want to continue living at a familiar address. If wealth has also accumulated, the resident may make a proposal to the board of the housing association to purchase a retrofit elevator.

If the housing association’s shareholders are sympathetic, various rounds of planning, permitting, regulatory approval, tendering, and grant applications will begin, after which construction can begin. However, ARA’s condition is, among other things, that the house has at least three residential apartments, two of which overlap, and that at least half of the apartments in the house are for residential use.

The elevator shafts will be built in Pori, from where they will be transferred as finished modules to Peltolantie in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

Also municipalities have supported the retrofitting of lifts. There are 35,000 stairwells without elevators in Finland, so there are enough tabs. Some municipalities have contributed percentages to the costs, others have contributed flat rates.

Retrofitting elevators is not a cheap thing to do. Costs range from around € 100,000 to as much as € 500,000.

Last year, the cities of the Helsinki metropolitan area, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, each supported housing companies with 10 per cent of the costs. The Tikkurila site in Vantaa is still receiving support. Instead, Espoo stopped its support at the beginning of 2021, and the most recent decision to end the support was made in Helsinki on the second Wednesday, when the city council decided to end the support.

Helsinki established an elevator project under the City Office in 2000. The task was, among other things, to help housing companies build retrofit elevators. The reason was the same as at ARA or, for example, at Tikkurila’s Peltolantie in Vantaa:

“It was realized that when there are stairwells in the city without elevators, one way to extend people’s living at home is to build elevators. Helsinki’s grant has been 10 per cent, next year it will be zero, ”said the elevator ombudsman Simo Merilä The city of Helsinki states.

According to Merilä, there are 13,646 stairwells with elevators and 8,600 without elevators in Helsinki.

“I keep an accurate record. In the spring and winter, the thousandth retrofit lift, which has received a lift grant from the City of Helsinki, will be announced, ”he rejoices.

Jarno Eerola and Pekka Mäkinen installed elevator shafts made in Pori in Vantaa.

Let’s go back To Tikkurila, Vantaa. However, you must first get around Pori. It is there that Haaslahti oy manufactures the modules for the elevator towers that rise into the apartment building at the intersection of Peltolantie and Sinirikonti. After transport, they will be lifted at Tikkurila to embrace the wall and Kone will install elevators inside them.

“This is unusual in that the elevator towers are built entirely at the factory. The quality is better than if we welded on site, ”says Riku Nevalainen.

Two of the five elevator shafts are ready.

“Two towers on stairs A and B have been installed. The tower weighs 10 tons. We will lift it in one day, ”says Riku Nevalainen.

He wants to praise the city of Vantaa:

“Is it politics then, when Espoo and Helsinki stopped supporting them? Fortunately, Vantaa still supports it. The city sees the benefits that come to it socially and regionally with its development.”