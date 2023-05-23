HS Vantaa | In Hakunila, it is believed that the new streetcar will increase the value of the apartments: “Very good”

In Vantaa’s Hakunila, the council’s recent decision to build a trolley drew mainly positive comments. It is believed that the services will increase with the construction and the value of the apartments will increase.

Town council has made a decision about Vantaa’s trolley the night before, and Hakunila is bathed in the green, lush light of late spring on Tuesday afternoon.

Here, right next to Hakunila shopping center along Hakunilantie, is the future route of the trolley. High-rise apartment buildings are already going up along the road.

“Brilliant”, commented the trolley decision, who has lived in the area for 12 years Börje Hakala67, smiling.

“This Kolkka of Vantaa has become exhausted. Hopefully, the wheelbarrow means that the area will start to develop.”

Börje Hakala is happy about the trolley decision, because he thinks Hakunila is a fool.

Next to Anita Sandqvist58, nods.

“We are happy about the new construction. It means services: barbers and sealers come like mushrooms in the rain,” he says and rushes to a barbershop called Newroz located in the shopping center.

When Sandqvist sits down the barber Hasi Aljanab to the chair, we sneak in the door with the cameraman to ask him more.

Reggaeton plays in the background, fish fly in the aquarium and the tables are decorated with plastic carnations. The machine buzzes and smoothes Sandqvist’s short hair.

“Some of the decision-makers want everything to remain the same, some want to move forward. I don’t understand the fear of change or the fear of immigrants. This is a wonderful area,” says Sandqvist.

Also working at the Pizza Service restaurant in the mall and living nearby Ghalib Ahmad30, says only that he is happy with the decision.

“A very good thing. You don’t have to travel so much by car.”

Ghalib Ahmad, who works at his brother’s Pizza Service restaurant in Hakunila shopping center, is very happy with the trolley decision, as he hopes to be able to reduce driving.

Even critical ones sounds can be found in Hakunila. At the corner of the shopping center, a man with a mustache stops and stands in front of us.

What do you think of Vantaa’s trolley?

“Not good.”

Why?

“Well, I don’t know, it just isn’t.”

OK, shall we take a picture?

“No,” the man says and leaves before I can ask his name.

Next to On the highway Inga Lahtinen, 73, waiting for the bus. He says that he has owned an apartment in Hakunila’s Hepojja since 1979.

“Slightly mixed feelings. The value of the apartment will probably increase, but building a wheelbarrow is really expensive. And the bus connections work,” he says.

Lahtinen states that even now you can easily get to Helsinki and Tikkurila by bus.

“And then I thought about nature. Hakunila has such wonderful nature. That you don’t just start tearing it.”

73-year-old Inga Lahtinen is not quite sure about the need for a new wheelbarrow.

Kyytitie along Kaskela’s new residential area is sleepy in the morning. The area is its own island, slightly separated from the rest of the construction.

Rimal Bhakta45, steps out of the crab with a green watering can.

Bhakta says that he bought an apartment in Kaskela a few years ago. He has a clear vision of the new trolley.

“Very good. The value of the apartment will increase, and hopefully we will get more services here.”

Rimal Bhakta, 45, has owned an apartment in Hakunila Kaskela for a few years. He hopes the trolley will increase the value of the apartment and increase services in the area.

Bhakta emphasizes on many occasions that Kaskela needs a daycare center and a shop. There are a few grocery stores in the shopping center, but the store should be closer.

“I will soon be trained as a community nurse, and I could go to work, for example, at the Heporinte service center here in Hakunila. But a kindergarten is needed here!”