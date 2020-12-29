HS Vantaa “I told him that you damn you don’t shoot people here” – Pirjo Yökangas tapped the shooter with a tight embrace in Hakunila in 1998

Pirjo Yökangas possibly saved several lives in Vantaa 22 years ago.

“It never forgotten, ”says Tuusula resident Pirjo Yökangas from a night that happened 22 years ago in the middle of Hakunila.

It was the night after the day of slaughter and the year 1998.

Yökangas, then Uimonen, was spending the last hours of the night in a restaurant in Vantaa. Yökangas had brought the records to the karaoke hostess of the evening, as she was working as a music therapist and presenter at the time.

The restaurant was surrounded by a nice, familiar gang. The atmosphere was happy until one customer started to bother.

“There was the kind of troublemaker who started yelling at women and criticizing them,” Yökangas says now.

Case rose to the surface after years as Yökangas recalled the events on Facebook’s Tuusula group on the anniversary of the incident.

The women were fired at the man’s review, Yökangas recalls now.

“One was angry with the fire. Even when a comma came, the woman chuckled at the man at the door, ”Yökangas says.

The quarrel continued outside, on the grill in front of the mall. There was also a young man eating that no one knew. It later emerged that the man was a 25-year-old bodybuilder.

According to the nightclub, the unknown man was nervous for the loudest woman, knocking him to the ground.

“After that, the woman got angry with this man too and wondered if there were any such men in Hakunila.”

Gentlemen left the scene. The nightclub and the other women chatted with each other.

The situation calmed down. The night was already long.

Then the man who had overthrown the woman earlier returned.

“He came from there from the gate cone. We saw that he was walking with his hands tensely in front of his hip. ”

No one could wait to see what would happen next.

The man pulled a submachine gun from the bag and began firing.

“It belonged to Papa. After all, no one could understand what was going on! The new year was so close that everyone initially thought that someone was firing fireworks, ”Yökangas recalls.

“Someone shouted to go somewhere else to fool around.”

In a recent interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 1998, Yökangas describes the situation as follows:

“The bullets went close. I could clearly feel the airflow caused by them. Even then, I didn’t think the gun was right because it seems impossible to think of someone swinging in the mall with a submachine gun. It wasn’t until the man shot at the mall’s roof box that I realized the danger of the situation. ”

Eventually everyone present realized that the situation was serious.

According to the nightclub, at least three people called the emergency number. In total, more than ten people were present.

The man set off to approach the women’s party.

“The man came past me and put a gun barrel on the face of the woman he had previously overthrown. The man told the woman that now you whore are dying. ”

Pirjo Yökangas worked. He didn’t have time to think or weigh options, the courage came from somewhere inside.

“Instinctively, I grabbed the barrel of the gun and pushed it down,” Yökangas says.

“It was such a binding product. I held on to the gun and told him you damn you don’t shoot people here! ”

Over here for a moment the memories come back again and again.

The man seemed to melt in the woman’s embrace. The nightclub felt the man’s skin dilute. He no longer struggled against it.

Then the man got up, put the gun back in the bag and left the scene. He escaped.

At that point, Yökangas noticed that the leg of a man present had hit him. The shoe was flooded with blood. One of the women in the party had also gotten a piece of bounced gravel on her calf.

When police arrived at the mall, they caught an innocent passer-by, according to Yökangas, before leaving the scene.

“All went so insanely fast, ”Yökangas now says of tonight’s chain of events.

No one had time to realize what had happened.

The party marveled at the bullet marks in front of Hakunila Shopping Mall when the shooter suddenly returned to the scene with another man.

They, too, came to look at the bullet holes.

“Someone went to the carpet to call the police. Then the police patrols crashed into the scene and kidnapped the man. ”

It later emerged that the man had occasionally been throwing his Sten submachine gun into the sea. The weapon was found as an Epiphany in Merhaha.

The man was later convicted in the Court of Appeal of two aggravated injuries, an illegal threat, an act of harm and a firearms offense.

The man said he used anabolic steroids, which increased aggression.

Above Pirjo Yökangas, bullet holes are visible in the roof lip. The photo was taken in 1998.­

To Pirjo Yökangas the night-long shooting was commemorated by a wild-looking eye, for he had a hemorrhage in a skirmish.

The clavicle also damaged the joint, which Yökangas had to wait for years for surgery.

Yökangas recalls the shooting case especially with the two women present. Another woman with the shooter pointed a gun to her face and another woman got shards of gravel on her leg.

“It will never be forgotten.”

However, life has continued even after the events. Today, Yökanka has a company in Järvenpää that focuses on grooming and training animals.

Pirjo Yökangas could for good reason be called a hero. He possibly saved lives that night. However, he does not consider himself a hero, for he acted only on his instincts: He did what was necessary.

“There was no time to think about whether he is a hero or whether he is crazy. The gun barrel down so it doesn’t come to the body. That’s it. ”

However, it still annoyed a long time later how people talked about Nightclub.

“Oh unusual how many men have known in retrospect how they should have acted there. It’s so good to speculate on the couch, but we didn’t have time to think, ”Yökangas says.

“We didn’t have a second to think.”