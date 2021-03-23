HS Vantaa How many seconds can you keep track of grass growth? Vantaa-based “rairuoholive” tests the patience of the townspeople

You can follow the miracle of growth on the Youtube channel of Vantaa parishes. According to the congregation, following a rhyme can lead to “meditative doing” in their daily lives.

Over here has now come. The interest rate restrictions have canceled all events and there is nowhere to go. All the things that have been delegated for the last ten years have been done at home. Boring.

Fortunately, the church comes to the rescue. So that you don’t have to stare at a mere wall at home, the church offers its followers a gravel. In the live stream seen online, you can follow how the grasshopper grows.

“The purpose of Rairuoholivi is to make people notice how hope grows even in this time. The idea is also to provide an opportunity to stop for a moment. I entice everyone to try how many seconds they can keep track as the grass grows, ”says the communications designer Lotta Numminen In the Vantaa parish bulletin.

According to Numminen, monitoring the growth of grasshoppers helps to stop for a moment.

“Watching a stream can make your daily life downright meditative. At the same time, you can take a deep breath and consciously calm yourself. ”

Rairuoholive is part of the Vantaa parishes’ Easter campaign, the theme of which is hope grows.

The growth of Rairuoho can be followed on Kirkko Vantaa with a Youtube account on March 23. from 12 noon in this link or from the video below.