HS Vantaa Housing company struck a goldhouse in Tikkurila – How the new building was turned into a money shampoo that paid for pipe repairs

The 1970s housing company in Viertola sold its parking space, to which a new apartment building is now being built. Vantaa’s goal is to intensify living in the downtown area, as the population is expected to increase sharply in the future.

The two of you The building stock of the era will meet in the Tikkurila area of ​​Vantaa, when a 1970s apartment building will be extended as a blade.

Last August, construction began on a five- to six-storey house in the Viertola district at Peltolantie 9 to replace the parking lot. The space for the new apartment building was found on a plot of land sold by the adjacent housing company Tikkurila Peltolantie.

In the future, residents of the block will park their cars under a covered yard, where they will drive through Keltamotie.

Solution is Vantaa’s cityscape architect Matti Kärjen considered exceptional compared to the trend of recent years.

“Demolition sensitivity has been extreme at Tikkurila. A change of formula has been applied for here, which has made it possible to build further without demolishing the old one. ”

Kärje thinks that showing the stratification of time in residential areas and buildings is a good thing. The old one should be kept if possible. It is environmentally friendly, as demolition generates a huge amount of concrete waste, for example, Kärki says.

The construction company Jatke Uusimaa oy is responsible for the new apartment building rising on Peltolantie, Peltola Star in Vantaa. Managing director Janne Mönkkönen According to him, the old and new building stock has been combined in Vantaa in recent years more than before.

Observation image­

An apartment building will be built in Pertolantie 9, Viertola, Vantaa, instead of a parking lot.­

At the moment, according to Mönkkönen, it could even be described as popular in Tikkurila, as many housing companies are considering additional construction.

“Builders have recently had a chronic shortage of land in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Taking cars under houses and yards or in central car parks is a typical solution that makes efficient use of space. ”

In the Helsinki area, additional construction in connection with the old is more common. In Tikkurila, this has been done, for example, in the residential area of ​​Kukkakedo in the city center, where two new apartment buildings are currently being built.

The attic floors of a few buildings in the area have also been converted into apartments, which is also one way to complement the settlement.

Field fields In the construction of the new apartment building, there has been a shift from frame and roof work to interior renovation. Residents will be able to move the house into 80 apartments in early 2022.

Property manager of the neighboring apartment building, housing company Tikkurila Peltolantie Lenita Ala-Könni sees that the houses of the two eras sit well together, though both represent the building of their own time. He has been the property manager of the housing association since February and does not know what discussions and arguments led to the sale of the plot years ago.

According to Ala-Könn, the housing company will use the money from the sale of the plot to upgrade the house. Last year the facade and balconies were renovated, this year it is the turn of the line renovation. Elevators may also be built in the house, which are not yet there.

Vantaa the city is preparing for a large increase in population in the coming years. It is estimated that by 2050, Vantaa may have as many as 370,000 inhabitants.

In order to find space for all new Vantaa residents, the city will have to be compacted. That is one of the most important things in Vantaa’s new master plan.

Read more: Pentti Pietilä feels like he is on stage when an apartment building was built next to him – Residents twist in Vantaa about how densely the city can be built

Building new residential areas is more expensive than compacting an existing structure. Adding housing to already built-up areas saves land and green space. In addition, the region’s infrastructure, such as roads, water and electricity networks and services, is already in place.

Peltolantie’s new apartment building will be completed in February 2022.­

In the opinion of cityscape architect Matti Kärje, the apartment building to be built in the Peltolantie car park meets the goals of urban and environmentally friendly construction.

“Old houses are often built in the middle of a plot. In this case, a successful solution has once been found that allows for expansion. ”

Expansion always happens at the expense of something. Cars move from the sky to parking garages, but green spaces are also changing shape.

“The yards are starting to move from the ground to the roofs in the centers,” Kärki says.

Vantaa According to the city, the plan change is part of Tikkurila’s urban reform, which will increase housing construction in the center of the area.

The Tikkurila metropolitan area is being rapidly renovated, and hundreds of new homes have been built there in a few years. For example, old office space has been demolished by some.

Vantaa wants to renew its image from the countryside to the city, Matti Kärki describes. The cityscape is to have city-like apartment buildings and vibrant stone-footed floors that last time but also gazes.

Vantaa’s town plan regulations require that street-side facades give an open and functional impression. One Retail Premises has been designed for Peltolan Tähti in Vantaa, on the corner of Peltolantie.