HS Vantaa | Helsinki-Vantaa was awarded the best airport in Europe in its category

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was awarded as the best European airport in its size class. The award is based on passenger ratings.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport has been selected as the best airport in Europe in its size category, Finavia informs.

The award is based on a survey conducted regularly for passengers, in which they are asked to evaluate, for example, guidance, customer service, check-in, and shopping and dining opportunities.

The Airport Service Quality award is given by Airports Council International (ACI), the international umbrella organization of airports.

Nearly 400 airports from 95 countries participate in the survey every year. Awards are given to airports that were the best in their area and size category.

Helsinki-Vantaa won the European airports through which 15–25 million passengers pass each year.

“Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has maintained its strong position among the world’s best airports year after year”, CEO of Finavia Kimmo Mäki says in the announcement.

Finavia says that in recent years it has renewed Helsinki-Vantaa’s range of services and restaurants as part of the airport’s comprehensive plan development program.

Also departure lobby, arrival lobby and security check have been reformed.

“We believe that we have succeeded in developing an airport that serves the needs of different passengers in a variety of ways and increases the smoothness of travel,” says Mäki.

