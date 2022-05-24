HS Vantaa Hedgehogs now mate in the yards so loudly that confused people call the Animal Welfare Association

Hedgehogs move hard during the mating season in late spring. The voice of a normally silent animal can be considerable loud right now.

Hedgehogs living the busiest time of their lives. Their mating season has been going on for a few weeks. At the same time, they have moved hard even during the day.

The spring spending of hedgehogs has attracted people’s attention in the metropolitan area. The hedgehog is usually a quiet animal, but during the mating weeks it makes an exception.

“A loud sound can come out of a hedgehog. People who have contacted us have been confused as to whether a hedgehog or a hedgehog duo is all right, ”says the chairman of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Animal Welfare Association. Nella Muurinen.

Walled according to the sound of hedgehogs right now on the eve of early summer may resemble the sounds of other animals.

“Some people have thought there is a cat in trouble nearby,” says Muurinen.

Especially those who drive by car in the morning should now be careful, because then the spines will return to their home nests.

“Hedgehogs can only sting home in the morning, and then they are very active. During the night and in the morning, most of the overtime of hedgehogs and other small wild animals takes place, ”says Muurinen and points out that it is worth keeping an eye on driving speed.

Hedgehog is a territory animal. That is why, according to Muurinen, it can cross the same part of the driveway, for example.

Hedgehogs under the car were discussed over the weekend, for example, in the Korso group on Facebook.

Muurinen has not heard this year that there were plenty of hedgehogs somewhere in the Helsinki metropolitan area during May. Fortunately, in recent years, he, too, has come across unfortunate phenomena in which hedgehogs have been deliberately driven or otherwise bullied.

There is no clear estimate or figure for the number of hedgehogs to determine when there are many animals and when there are few. Last year, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Animal Welfare Association had about 360 hedgehogs in care.

“It sounds like a lot, but it’s a pretty common amount on an annual basis,” Muurinen says.

The Association for the Protection of Animals is volunteering and its activities are funded by donations.

Hedgehogs thrive particularly well in urban areas and in the yards of detached houses. However, even in these places, the hedgehog can be in many danger situations.

“There have been dog bites, hedgehogs trapped in a mouse or rat, thrushed by a car, and hedgehogs trapped under a line or robotic lawnmower. Because the hedgehog is well regarded as an animal, people most often want to help an animal in need. Then you can call us and ask for instructions, ”says Muurinen.

Hedgehogs are not worth it and you don’t have to pamper yourself too much, he reminds.

They can be left with water in the yard in a shallow container, but they usually do not need other care from a person. However, extreme weather conditions and fall may make an exception.