HS Vantaa Hannu Santala teaches his two dogs to look for mold – He offered sniffing services for free, and messages started to come in the buckle

When Hannu Santala from Vantaa was looking for places to train mold dogs in Some, messages came until the traffic jam.

In Päiväkumpu resident Hannu Santalalla there is no shortage of leisure activities. Santala has been training as a mold dog instructor for almost a year, which is her long-term dream.

The idea of ​​training as a mentor gradually matured. Santala, who had worked in the plumbing industry for thirty years, had seen a wide variety of homes in her work and was interested in the condition of their structures.

Final the impetus for mold dog instructor training came from unfortunate home deals that happened in the immediate vicinity.

Santala enrolled in the course and acquired a very suitable Czech Shepherd Pirkko as a working dog. He already had Staffordshire Bull Terrier Lissu.

There has been enough to do. The training includes a monthly contact teaching session lasting a few days in Kannus in Central Ostrobothnia.

There, the Czech Shepherd Pirkko will accompany the instructor. Santu has trained Lissu staff at home himself. In addition, of course, there are home workouts 3-4 times a week, as well as regular jogging and play.

“Free time is pretty limited,” Santala admits.

Santala is aware of the criticism raised by the sensitivity of mold dogs. Some realtors may even warn the seller from letting the dog examine the apartment, as it marks every spot that stinks of mold.

However, Santala believes that a dog’s nose is not unnecessarily accurate, but an incorruptible tool. To avoid problems, it helps to have the dog handler understand the structures, for example.

Training has been a long time, but Santala is worth all the effort. Now dogs have learned to recognize mold in exercises so well that training has continued in the field.

Santala has been looking for internships on social media push radios. Places have been found even in congestion in Vantaa.

The exercises have paid off. The owner of a house later put a picture of Santala on the wall, behind the panel of which mold was found, just as the dog had marked. Successful mold discovery is good news for the dog trainer.

Santala does not charge for the exercises, but the dogs do. The usual pay are bloodshed, which is a dog treat.

“Good work for a good salary,” Santala sums up.

In the fall, there is a level test ahead that tests the skills of the dog and trainer. The dog that passes it gets a certificate and finally gets to the real action.