HS Vantaa Hannu Havukoski has been driving the same pit with his car for several years now: “I really wonder how Vantaa can invest in rail projects when it looks at the current condition of the roads”

The roads in Vantaa are in poor condition in many places. One mourning cry can be found at the intersection of Koivukylänväylä and Hanabölentie, where the same pit appears to be a nuisance to motorists time and time again.

Birch village fairway and an unexpected motorist awaits at the intersection of Hanabölentie. If the reactions are not quick, the car will crash into a pit about twenty cents deep in the road.

“At worst, it has been 30 cents deep,” says a resident of Havukoski Hannu Havukoski.

Hannu Havukoski knows what he is talking about, as he has been touring the pit for several years.

“Sometimes asphalt has been thrown into it, but it always leaves in a few weeks.”

Havukoski made an update from the pit to Facebook, in which he expressed concern about the condition of the roads.

“I really wonder how Vantaa can invest in rail projects when you look at the current condition of the roads.”

Havukoski has reported the pit several times to the Fairway Agency, which has been responsible for half of the intersection area until last autumn. From there, it was initially replied to Havukoski that the repair of the montu was the responsibility of the City of Vantaa. After the investigation, it became clear that the monttu would remain in the area of ​​responsibility of the Finnish Railways.

Uusimaa Ely Center Road Maintenance Project Manager Mika Blom says the pit has received a lot of complaints from them and they have been patching it with cold paste on several occasions.

“However, its durability is different from that of asphalt.”

It is difficult to find out why no completely new asphalt has been laid for the entire junction area. According to Blom, the pit has been reported to the department responsible for paving at the Ely Center.

Asphalting projects in the Koivukylä area are the responsibility of the Ely Center in South-East Finland. Project Manager at the Ely Center Matti Hämäläinen says the pit has not become known to them.

“This is the first time I have heard of this. Our area of ​​responsibility is from Hanko to Uukuniemi and from Helsinki to Hartola, so it may not be enough for others, but this is not on the repair list. ”

Last The Väylävirasto had a large road contract right next to the intersection when a new light traffic fairway was built between Koivukylänväylä and Lahdenväylä. However, the repair of the road ended just before the intersection where the hill is.

The Hanabölen Rantatie and the southern part of Koivukylänväylä, which start at the intersection, have also been paved in recent years, but the asphalting has not reached the intersection area.

City Engineer of Vantaa Henry Westlin considers that the intersection may have been left in the dark because it was managed by two different parties.

“It may have just been left on the border, and the contractors are, of course, working to the limits of the contract.”

There is no longer a border problem, as the management of the Koivukylänväylä was transferred to the City of Vantaa at the end of the autumn. Westlin promises the pit will clear this summer.

“Based on this call, I’m sending a message to the pavers that the pit needs to be repaired.”

Vantaa The city has a lot more to fix next summer, as the severe winter has left the roads in very poor condition throughout Vantaa.

In Vantaa, larger paving work is done for about a couple of million euros a year. EUR 1.2-1.7 million is spent annually on road repairs. Last year, the poor financial situation in Vantaa was reflected in maintenance appropriations and only EUR 900,000 was spent on repairs.

City of Vantaa Maintenance Manager Jyrki Vättö expects that fewer repairs will be made this year than in previous years, as paving and maintenance appropriations have not been increased, but the price of asphalt is rising.

The war in Ukraine has pushed up the price of oil and oil is needed to make both bitumen and asphalt. Bitumen is one of the components of asphalt.

“In recent years, the price of bitumen has been quite low, and we have achieved more with the same money,” says the City of Vantaa Maintenance Manager. Jyrki Vättö.

“It is likely that the price of asphalt will rise quite sharply and it will know more challenges for street maintenance.”