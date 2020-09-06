HS Vantaa Half a century in the past, Vantaa had a small toy retailer, which residents bear in mind as yesterday – the builder of Herttainen’s retailer skilled a tragic destiny.

The constructing that used to accommodate the beloved Rekola toy and paper retailer was demolished a few weeks in the past. HS Vantaa requested for reminiscences of the shop and tales started to flood.

We lived Sixties, when at the moment below faculty age Anna-Liisa Sahlman stopped in entrance of Rekola’s toy retailer. There was a massively beautiful mild fur and gentle teddy bear within the window.

“I advised my mom many occasions that I would really like a teddy bear.”

However in these days, toys weren’t simply purchased anyway. The teddy bear remained within the window. Every time he handed, Sahlman checked that the teddy bear was nonetheless in place. For a very long time it remained there till the day got here when the teddy bear had disappeared.

“I used to be that byhyy!”

When Christmas Eve got here, it was revealed to whom the plush toy had been bought. The teddy bear was Sahlman’s Christmas current.

It was love at first sight and nonetheless happening. The teddy bear has traveled with Sahlman, 61, all his life and has seen the little woman develop up first as an adolescent, then as an grownup, and eventually grow to be a mom herself. Sahlman’s now grownup son was as soon as allowed to play with a teddy bear, and so will any future grandchildren.

“After all they get.”

Rekolan the toy retailer from which the teddy bear was acquired ceased operations within the late Nineteen Seventies. After that, the constructing was in residential use till it was demolished from a lightweight site visitors lane a few weeks in the past.

However who have been the homeowners of the toy retailer, and why did they arrange the shop in Rekola?

Toy retailer and clothes retailer in 1956. Laurintie was nonetheless a dust street at the moment.­

The constructing of the previous toy retailer was demolished as a result of widening of the street­

The home at Laurintie 144 was constructed George and Saga Piiroinen. Their son Tauno Piiroinen thinks the home was constructed after the struggle. Yrjö Piiroinen didn’t should go to struggle, as a result of he was too previous there in his forties.

“Initially, the plot had a small front room, which was most likely inbuilt 1942. It later grew to become a sauna.”

The explanation why the couple from Kauniainen and Polvijärvi determined to maneuver to Rekola isn’t identified. Yrjö Piiroinen as soon as moved to Helsinki to check, because it was the one clothes faculty in Finland. Tauno Piiroinen thinks that Rekola was chosen as a spot to stay not solely due to the chums who lived there but in addition due to doable job alternatives.

“Dad could have imagined there can be clients ordering fits within the indifferent home space.”

On this window sat the teddy bear admired by Anna-Liisa Sahlman.­

Proper nonetheless, this was not the case, and the daddy who based the clothes retailer ended up largely shortening his pants and patching his garments. Life was scarce, and with a view to earn further earnings, his spouse Saga Piiroinen began to run a normal retailer in Pukinmäki, Helsinki.

On the similar time, one of many rooms in Piiroinen’s home was rented to an outdoor service provider, who opened a chemical retailer there. When its service provider moved to a plot a couple of homes away within the late Sixties, the room was left empty.

That is when Saga Piiroinen determined to cease operating the overall retailer and arrange a toy and paper retailer in his dwelling. Kids Tauno Piiroinen and Satu Lindgrén helped within the commerce in pressing occasions.

“A lot of the gross sales got here from the Christmas retailer. With out it, the entire enterprise would have gone unsuitable, ”says Tauno Piiroinen.

One other essential promoting level was magazines. At the moment, the boys have been nonetheless studying, and the variation of the leaves among the many boys was widespread. The magazines on the market have been picked up on the retailer each day from the put up workplace, which was in reference to Rekola’s previous station.

As one day in 1970 Yrjö Piiroinen was fetching magazines from the put up workplace and ready for the practice to go. Whereas ready, he chatted with the station attendant. When the practice was gone, Piiroinen got down to cross a observe the place there was no underpass or booms at the moment.

“The daddy was already an previous man, and his listening to was not the absolute best,” remembers his son.

Yrjö Piiroinen observed the practice approaching from the opposite route too late.

“Its ladder hit his foot and pushed him to the bottom.”

The push was so laborious that Yrjö Piiroinen died in it.

Saga Piiroinen by no means remarried. He died in 1992 and lived in a toy retailer till his loss of life.

Saga Piiroinen, a service provider who saved a toy retailer, acquired a badge from the proprietor of his personal ebook as a present.­

Previously a Catholic priest who lived in Rekola Robert de Caluwé heard that Saga Piiroinen was incurably in poor health, he wished to recollect to be thought-about a toy supplier by making him his personal exlibris, i.e. the ebook proprietor ‘s mark. There are 4 teddy bears within the signal.

“My mom had time to obtain Father Robert’s shock present simply two weeks earlier than she died.”

After Saga Piiroinen, the home was rented for years, as each kids already lived elsewhere. Within the 12 months 2005 Tommi Piiroinen grew to become a returnee of the household when he purchased the home from his father and his sister. Though the previous home has now been demolished, the story of the Piiroinen household in Rekola doesn’t finish right here.

“The plot continues to be mine. My intention is to construct a home in it in a couple of years. ”

Right this moment, the teddy bear sits within the chair of Anna-Liisa Sahlman’s previous home along with the Anja doll and the elephant.­

Additionally reminiscences of the toy retailer are preserved. Anna-Liisa Sahlman’s teddy bear, purchased from a toy retailer, reminds her not solely of her childhood but in addition of her late mom. Subsequently, the teddy bear has a particular standing. In transferring, it’s packed among the many first in order that it isn’t forgotten wherever.

Humorous sufficient, as expensive as a teddy bear is, Sahlman has by no means given it a reputation. It is all the time been only a teddy bear. Right this moment, the teddy bear spends time with different seniors, the Anja doll and the elephant, in a chair in Sahlman’s bed room. Anja-doll Sahlman obtained a couple of years after the teddy bear and he or she purchased the elephant along with her Christmas present cash on the similar time.

Sahlman’s former dwelling on Rekolan Laurantie has been bought, and Sahlman now lives in Viertola. Each the teddy bear and its proprietor are wash-resistant individuals from Vantaa, as the chums have solely moved collectively inside Vantaa.

“From Rekola, the teddy bear moved to Korso, from there to Hiekkaharju, Koivuhaka, Simonkylä after which right here to Viertola.”

May the teddy bear ever return to its roots in Rekola?

“When you may discover a small home, then possibly.”

Learn extra: An previous toy retailer harking back to longing will likely be demolished in Vantaa, as a street was zoned throughout the lounge of the constructing

Beneath are readers ’reminiscences of the toy retailer:

Nice are reminiscences of Toy Retailer Piiroinen! I purchased rubber bugs, spiders, snakes and all kinds of different jokes from there. They’d a pleasant time scaring the women. Mika Virkkunen

It has been remembered when my brother and I have been about 6-8 years previous. We had gotten sufficient cash from someplace to go away Päiväkumpu to purchase toys. It felt like we had gotten into an actual toy paradise when there have been few different toy outlets on the time. Pekka Ruotsalainen

I went to the toy retailer fairly a couple of occasions within the late 60s and early 70s to purchase at the very least small airplane merchandise that I assumed have been good to place collectively. My father or mom then gave me the acquisition cash, as I used to be solely about ten years previous. Jukka Laine

The spotlight of the summer season was the practice journey to Grandma Rekola. In honor of the vacation, the grandchild acquired fabric footwear and a ball, which have been used to purchase from a toy retailer. That commerce journey was a summer season custom, our factor. The shop was filled with stuff, I suppose in a single nook there was a good-looking new style toy: a hula hoop. The shop was held by a pleasant aunt. Taija Veriö-Piispanen

Piiroinen’s chemical-paper-toy retailer needed to be visited diligently from the late 60’s to the early 70’s. I purchased, amongst different issues, little plastic troopers, Airfix meeting planes, Matchbox, Corgi Toys automobiles, snowshoes, and Balsa planes powered by an elastic band that spun a propeller. There was all of the enjoyable. Vesa Patshijew

I went to the toy retailer and I bear in mind one beautiful teddy bear and varied small automobiles. There was a candy lady serving. Irene Hoffrén