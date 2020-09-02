HS Vantaa Finland’s very wine knowledge can be found at Taneli Lehtonen’s end – Now the prize group stops competitions that require a deep understanding of alcohol to leave time for the family

Taneli Lehtonen, 35, from Vantaa, won the Finnish Sommelier Championship for the fourth time. “After the fourth championship, it’s a good time to stop.”

Taneli Lehtonen showed again over the weekend that Finland ‘s very strong wine knowledge can be found in Vantaa’ s Vaalala.

Lehtonen, 35, who works at Restaurant Muru in Helsinki, won the Finnish Sommelier Championship for the fourth time. Previous profits came in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Lehtonen from Vantaa will represent Finland at the European Sommelier’s Championships in Cyprus next March. It will remain the last competition of a wine professional, as Lehtonen intends to end his racing career.

“After the fourth championship, it’s a good time to stop. Preparing for competitions really takes a lot of time and it is out of the family, ”says Lehtonen.

“Now I focus on my family, clients, co-workers and studying. I have a WSET Diploma in wine in the middle, which also requires a lot of work. ”

Sommelier competitions test knowledge of theory, stage performance and technical performance.

In the weekend’s Finnish Championship competition, the competitors had to, among other things, divide the wine bottle into equal portions and answer written questions measuring general information. In addition, customer service skills and the preparation of the Sazerac cocktail were tested.

Finished second in the final Kirsi Seppänen Catered from Berta from Tampere and third Juulia Eloranta Restaurant C from Tampere.

“The level of the competition was as good as before, but fewer participants than normal. I don’t know the reason. I would have thought that when the restaurants were closed due to the corona, colleagues would have had more time to train and read, ”Lehtonen says.

Taneli Lehtonen is a trained chef. The enthusiasm for wine began during my cooking studies when the teacher tasted the wines and combined them with different dishes.

Lehtonen first worked as a sommelier at Restaurant Nokka at the age of 22. For the last five years he has worked in a restaurant in Muru. All of his competition wins have come during that time.

“The employer supports the race, so it’s been easy to enter the races.”