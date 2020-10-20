HS Vantaa Even 10-year-olds hoard energy drinks from Aleppo in Vantaa because the law does not address the phenomenon – Parents terrified of “daily littering”

The children came up with a way to get energy drinks effortlessly in Vantaa. Stores would like clearer rules of the game for the sale of energy drinks.

HS to Vantaa According to information received from local parents, Alepa Päiväkumpu sells energy drinks to children in the fifth grade.

Parents are horrified by this information.

A mother living in Rekola Rasaliina Seppälä says that buying children’s energy drinks came about by chance.

“It turned out that many 10-11-year-olds drink energy drinks every day,” says Seppälä.

“I wouldn’t want that age to drink.”

Department of Health and Welfare or THL recommendsthat retailers would restrict the sale of energy drinks to those over 15 years of age.

According to THL, energy drinks have health problems because the bodies of children and young people react strongly to caffeine and energy drinks can act as a gateway to drunken behavior.

For years, some grocery stores have decided not to sell energy drinks to those under 16 years of age.

The ban on the sale of energy drinks to those under the age of 16 is also enshrined in the current government program.

Rasaliina Seppälä According to Rekola, the K-store does not sell energy drinks to people under the age of 16, so many young people cycle to Aleppo, which is a little further away, where you can get an energy drink called “megega” or Megaforce.

Rasaliina Seppälä wonders why Alepa could not restrict the sale of energy drinks either.

“Is it such a big part of sales that it couldn’t be restricted? Energy drinks can by no means be healthy for such young people, ”he ponders.

Alepa Päiväkumpu responded to the feedback from concerned parents by saying that the store operates in accordance with Finnish law and the company’s own instructions.

HOK-Elannon accountability manager Satu Kattilamäki points out that, unlike legislation on alcohol and tobacco products, there are currently no provisions in food law to restrict sales.

“In matters related to food safety, HOK-Elanto’s stores comply with current legislation and the Food Agency’s recommendations regarding the sale of these foods,” says Kattilamäki.

According to the Sustainability Manager, the warning labels and instructions for use on foods are consumer labels designed to guide purchasing behavior and consumption habits.

“The responsibility for a young person’s buying behavior lies with his or her guardian, but also with the young person themselves. Other actors influencing children’s and young people’s health habits, such as schools and hobby instructors, also have the opportunity to guide children’s buying and consumption habits and to teach them to read the labels. ”

According to Kattilamäki, HOK-Elanto aims to influence the purchasing behavior of children and young people by planning and presenting product marketing. According to Kattilamäki, the cooperative does not, for example, market energy drinks or place them in special sales outlets, such as shelf ends.

Bargain however, according to Kattilamäki, they would need clearer rules of the game.

“A statutory order is a clearer guide to trade here than a mere manufacturer’s recommendation.”

The S Group’s cooperatives have themselves been able to decide how to deal with the matter. Within HOK-Elanto, the sale of energy drinks is not restricted.

Is HOK-Elanto aware that children or young people would buy energy drinks from the cooperative’s grocery stores?

“Probably yes. Then the cashier can ask the young person, for example, what the young person’s parents think about buying energy drinks, ”says Kattilamäki.

Grocery Trade Association i.e. PTY food expert Anna Salminen says energy drinks are part of food.

“There’s no safety reason not to sell them to anyone,” he says.

PTY cannot decide within the scope of the trade to restrict the sale of energy drinks to persons under 15 years of age or minors.

“Some retail groups or individual stores have made their own policies,” says Salminen.