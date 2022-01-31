HS Vantaa Electric taxis were given privileges at the airport, but it can create strange situations for both customers and drivers: “The operating model divides opinions”

Electric taxis now get in line at the taxi collection area at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Electric taxis have been granted privileges in the queue for taxis at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport since the turn of the year.

The airport has taxi ranks in front of terminals one and two, with taxis in four different lanes. Each lane can accommodate six taxis at a time, and taxis move to the lane farther from the collection area in the airport area. The collection area can accommodate about 200 cars.

According to Finavia’s tender, the first lane of the airport’s taxi stand has FixuTaxi taxis, the second Taxi Helsinki taxis and the third Meneva taxis.

In the fourth lane, other taxis will operate that meet the requirements for high-quality taxi traffic specified by legislation and Finavia.

Taxi Point Oy has entered into an agreement with Finavia to organize a taxi operation at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

“In the tender, Finavia wanted to support the reduction of traffic emissions, which is why the company granted zero-emission cars the right to drive to the taxi station area of ​​the airport. In practice, this means that electric cars from the collection area are prioritized for taxi ranks, ”says the CEO of Taxi Point Oy Jarkko Martelius.

The operating model was introduced on January 3, 2022. The contract period is valid until the end of 2024.

If the customer If you plan to travel a longer distance to Tampere, for example, and there is an electric taxi first in the queue, the customer may have to switch to petrol or diesel if there is not enough power in the electric car.

Have there been any such incidents at the airport?

“Currently, there are always cars available at the airport’s taxi ranks that allow for uninterrupted longer journeys. There are not very many zero-emission taxis in traffic yet, so there is still little experience with situations like this. The operating distance of emission-free cars is constantly improving as technologies evolve, so a situation like the one described is unlikely to happen often, ”says Martelius.

In what way have drivers of petrol and diesel taxis taken to the point where an electric taxi gets to the top of the taxi queue in the collection area?

“Due to exceptional circumstances, the demand for the taxi service is still quiet. The operating model shares opinions. Motorists who have invested significantly in zero-emission vehicles are positive about the approach. Of course, a driver of a petrol or diesel taxi who has been waiting to get to the taxi stand in the collection area finds the operating model unfair to himself, ”Martelius replies.