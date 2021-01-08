HS Vantaa Eija Leeve offers help to Vantaa residents with face masks – Korona-era innovation comes from a clever crocheter in an instant

Vantaa-based lustful officer Eija Leeve takes advantage of the lullaby period brought by the Korona period. In the hands of the smart-fingered Leve, the ear saver used with the face mask is created in less than half an hour.

At first glance it reminds me that it has a crocheted jacket on the back of the jacket, a decorative railing that is attached to the garment at both ends.

But, why would anyone want to buy three of them at a time? Well, you may not want to, but this is not about a jacket but an ear saver, a real Corona-era invention.

“The straps of the coron mask are put around the button and the tampon comes to the neck. This way the mask strips do not press the earrings, explains the earplugs crochet Eija Leeve.

The ear saver can be worn in two ways: either so that both straps go under the ear or so that one goes over the ear and the other under the ear. The latter method is suitable if you use a ponytail.

Eyeglass wearers in particular may suffer from the mask rubbing against the ears. The ear saver reduces abrasion and, in Leeve’s experience, also reduces fogging of the glasses.

“The saver holds the mask more tightly in place.”

Earplugs crocheted by Eija Leeve. It takes half an hour to make one saver.­

Leeve got the idea for earplugs from his mini From Hanna Leeve. This had seen a picture of the saver on Martto’s website and thought it would suit the “power grandmothers” who lamented the boredom of the Corona era.

“Before I dared to say to the cat, they were piled up!” says Hanna Leeve.

At first Eija Leeve shared savings with her loved ones and acquaintances. When she started offering savers at the store to casual adventurers, Hanna Leeve decided to put them up for sale online. Any income they agree to use for the joy of the grandchildren.

When savers began to be offered online a few days ago, sales bounced to different levels. Eija Leeve, who started shortly before Christmas, has already crocheted 220 savers. The pace of crochet is hard: in less than half an hour, Eija Leeve has made one saver with her button days.

“I’m vissiin born crochet hook in hand. I watch the telku and crochet at the same time. ”

Now 72-year-old Leeve has been crocheting since she was a teenager and she doesn’t like crocheting small tampons at all. Beanies and scarves are created as smokers, and according to Leeve, they are not even counted for proper crochet.

“I am passionate crocheters, and I must always be in the hands of the job.”

Eija Leeve has been crocheting since she was a teenager.­

Earplugs the price doesn’t end in dizziness: one pair costs two euros and three gets vitosella. According to Hanna Leeve, the most important thing is not money, but the fact that the grandmother living alone gets something to do in Korona time.

“Normally he has an association rush, but now they’re all on a break.”

Eija Leeve plans to continue crocheting earplugs as long as there is enough demand.

“It brings variety when you just have to sit inside and get nowhere.”

Since the price is minimal, Eija Leeve hopes that if someone has extra buttons hanging at their home, she would donate them to her.

“I can give this gadget in exchange!”