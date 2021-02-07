HS Vantaa Due to the corona, Tikkurila’s new church has only seen a handful of people from the inside – this is what it looks like there

Vantaa now has the newest and oldest church in the Helsinki metropolitan area, when Tikkurila Church was completed. Its modern look is far from the architecture of Vantaa’s oldest church, St. Lawrence Church.

Tikkurilan the new church was inaugurated on January 24, 2021. The grand opening ceremony could not be held due to coronavirus restrictions, so the church has so far only seen a handful of people on site. There are plans to hold more introductory tours for small groups during February.

The editors of the Tikkurila Church inauguration fair (from left) are Jukka Parvinen, leader of the parish association, pastor Janne Silvast, Paula Lehmuskallio, bishop Teemu Laajasalo, bishop Bo-Göran Åstrand, pastor Martin Fagerudd and Jan-Erik Eklö of the Swedish-speaking parish in Vantaa.­

Tikkurila Church was designed by the OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture. The chief designer and responsible architect was Anssi Lassila and as a project architect Iida Hedberg.

The church, completed in 1956, was demolished due to indoor air problems. The parish association’s office building was also demolished from the block.

The new church is considerably smaller than the old church, with 255 seats in the hall. However, the hall can be expanded to 400 seats with the help of side spaces.

Fitting the new church to the site was challenging as the church site is small. The new church is quite a special triangle. According to the authors, “the height of the church hall is like the tops of trees in a Finnish forest, the six-clad roof rises to a height of 14–15 meters”.

Wood and concrete have been used as interior materials. They are meant to create an atmosphere of permanence and coziness, warmth and comfort.

The art of the church was designed by an architectural duo Jaana Partanen and Heikki Lamusuo. Their handwriting is the works of Faith, Hope, Love, and Eternity on the walls of the Church.

Church textiles, on the other hand, are made by a textile artist Helena Vaari. Central to their symbolism are the profile of Christ, today’s pilgrims, and the Tree of Life.

In addition to the organ, the church has a rare tower clock game Carillon, which is a player consisting of clocks tuned to different pitches. The bell game was made by a church tower technician Supavit Nummelin.

Tikkurila Church cost EUR 21.3 million.

There is a space next to the café open to all families with children. There is a child-saving hole in the place of the little ones.­

Most of the church walls are of translucent concrete.­

Meri-Anna Hintsala, Communications Manager of Vantaa Parishes, will take the parishioners on a virtual tour to the church. A video of the church will be available on the Vantaa parish website in the coming weeks.­

As corona restrictions ease, family clubs will be able to gather in these spaces.­

Services can be observed from the loft of the church hall. The space to be converted also serves as a meeting place.­

Winter afternoon blue moment. The atmosphere in the church hall varies according to the light coming in. On the wall of the hall is a 3.5-meter cross Usko carved in concrete, which is enhanced by a gold-colored coating.­

The nature of Eternity, which depicts Christian symbols, varies according to the time of year, day and lighting. The work is a burned digital print.­

Communications expert Juha-Pekka Vanhatalo in front of a baptismal font carved in concrete. The names of the baptized children are affixed to the glass fruits of Love in silk ribbon.­

On the outer wall of the church you can find a work by artist-architects Jaana Partanen and Heikki Lamusu. There are Bible verses in the special brick that guide you in meeting yourself, another person, and God. The goal is for the passer-by’s gaze to always pick something new from the book than from the library.­