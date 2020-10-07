HS Vantaa Drinking handbags on the train puts himself in danger – The intoxicant tells you what can happen to the body if you swallow a disinfectant

Drinking your hands can cause life-threatening symptoms, says the CEO of A-clinic. “The first major drawback is that the handbags are corrosive.”

7.10. 15:12

HS Vantaa reported on Wednesday the case of A man traveling on a VR commuter train collected hand-held bottles and drank the contents of the bottles.

However, products intended for hand disinfection should not be drunk.

“The first major drawback is that the handbags are corrosive,” says A-Clinic CEO and Medical Director Kaarlo Simojoki.

“Anyone who has rubbed their eyes with their hands, knows that it stings. Drinking your hands may also break the surface of your esophagus, depending on how thick your hands are. ”

According to Kaarlo Simojoki of A-clinic, drinking your hands tells you about the great distress.­

On the market a wide variety of handicraft products are available. Some handcuffs use alcohol, but some replace alcohol with other ingredients.

Substances that make the product smell, for example, have often been added to hand-held bottles. The health effects of these additives may not have been tested as they are not intended for internal use.

“Drinking your hands in large doses can sometimes cripple you. In case of overdose, your hands may cause poisoning, and through that your hands may be life-threatening, ”says Simojoki.

Especially in an infant, the symptoms of drinking by hand may be severe.

“Ethanol and isopropanol in the hands when taken orally can cause a severe decrease in the level of consciousness and confusion in a child, ie hop-like symptoms as well as nausea and vomiting. They can also lower a child’s blood sugar, ”said an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist. Maria Kaista From the Poison Information Center Helsingin Sanomat in September.

Even for an adult, common symptoms of drinking with your hands include nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. According to Simojoki, A-clinic, the symptom may be difficulty breathing.

“Your hands may also cause cramping and unconsciousness.”

I shook hands slightly denatured ethanol is commonly used in the preparation. Your denatured hands have been made unfit for drinking because substances have been added to them that make your hands taste bad or even toxic.

“It’s hard to say what the consequences of drinking this will be,” Simojoki says.

The A-Clinic has heard in the past about cases where desperate people have drunk handbags.

“Often it speaks of quite a bit of trouble,” Simojoki says.

“This is pretty much increasing. The longer the restrictive measures last, the more difficult the situation will become. ”