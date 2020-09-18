HS Vantaa Do you know what it means to be “in the bucket of choice”? On the Espoo-Vantaa border, a whole road is dedicated to the selection bucket

Every now and then, a road name comes up that you just don’t know what it means. For some, “bucket of choice” is an obvious word, others have never heard of it. Where does the road name Valinkauhantie come from?

Vantaa on the edge of Hämeenkylä there is a rare road called Valinkauhantie. It can stand one foot on the Vantaa side and the other on the Espoo side.

Such roads are the onomastic researcher of the City of Espoo Sami Suvirannan according to only a few.

“If the main roads are left out, then there are only two of them: Vanha Hämeenkyläntie and Odilammentie.”

Old Hämeenkyläntie is the main street in nature and Odilammentie is a small forest road. Therefore, Valinkauhantie is a unique case, as one side of the border of residential plots is in Espoo and the other side in Vantaa.

Vantaa side reader Hanna Teivainen wonders the name given to the road: “Valinkauhantie. From what miracle does such a name come from, which almost everyone still misspells in the form Vallinkauhantie? ”

Regional architect of the City of Vantaa and responsible for nomenclature Timo Kallaluoto tells the name of the shape of the future road.

“It’s in the shape of a bucket of choice. As an extension of the road, Valinkauhanpolku is also coming to the Espoo side. ”

According to the dictionary of the Language Office, the selection bucket is a melting bucket for cast materials. For example, a bucket used to melt tin can be called a selection bucket.

The word is sometimes also used figuratively. Kauhajoki magazine, published recently on HS.fi in the story it was reported that the military services of Southern Ostrobothnia are in the bucket. This means that military services are being reformed.

Area was plotted in 1956. However, the oldest houses in Valinkauhantie, Valinkauhantie 4a and 25, date from 1955, so the plots have already been sold before they were demolished. The road name appears on the map in 1957.

According to Kallaluuoto, all roads in Hämevaara are named after the topic of v-beginning tools. The area includes Viikatetie, Veitsitie and Varstatie. And then: The signpost. Perhaps all the tools that started with v had already been used and something had to be invented.

“Maybe they have just opened the dictionary and looked at what can be found at v,” Teivainen thinks.

On the other hand, it is also a tool for someone. At least Batman and Superman come to mind. And quite rarely sees a self-respecting wizard without a cloak.

According to Timo Kallaluuoto, however, a cloak does not mean a piece of clothing.

“The name means a road sign. In Swedish, the name of the road is Vägvisarvägen. ”

Sami Suviranta considers Vantaa’s solution to name roads only with words beginning with v to be special.

“Such initial or other phonetic delimitation has often not been practiced on such a large scale in nomenclature design, and it cannot properly be considered a modelable method, but it certainly acts as a historical specialty of one area.”

Want to know the history of a Vantaa road name? Email us at [email protected] and we will find out.