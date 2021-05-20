Thursday, May 20, 2021
HS Vantaa “Delicate and lottery” drivers threaten to form queues stretching all the way to the motorway at the Vantaa junction, which became a dangerous cry of tragedy

May 20, 2021
At its worst, the congestion at the Kuninkaanmäki interchange causes the queue of cars to continue to the Lahdenväylä motorway. The light control, which will be completed in the summer, is believed to solve the problem.

The busiest The peak situation at the Kuninkaanmäki interchange is as follows: Cars come with a continuous supply from both the right and the left. Snapping in between requires a fast throttle and good distance perception.

Even so, a queue can quickly begin to accumulate behind, growing at its worst to several hundred meters in length. It is estimated that in four years, the queues could reach the highway if nothing was done about the problem.

