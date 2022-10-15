HS Vantaa | Dark field training became a farce: “Parents can’t find their own children”

On the field located in Hiekkaharju, the ball is played in the dark, because new lights have been awaited for a long time.

Every anyone who likes football knows how difficult it is sometimes to predict the movement of a round object on the field.

At Hiekkaharju’s Aktia field, the city has brought an extra challenge to the game, because only a few of the field’s lights work. The reason is not energy saving, but the smooth operation of the city of Vantaa.

The field is managed by the Tikkurila Palloseura, but the repair of the lights belongs to the city of Vantaa. The Tikkurila Palloseura sent feedback about the lights to the city of Vantaa already in May, but the field is still played with half lights.

“We have sent feedback through several different channels, sometimes they have been answered and sometimes not,” says the Tikkurila Palloseura team manager Taru Pääkkönen-Sahlman.

“My son’s team has an account on Insta, and we even hinted at the city of Vantaa’s Instagram account there. There they replied that we will forward the repair request.”

In the summer, the lack of lights didn’t hurt, but now in the fall, the pitch’s darkness brings challenges for both players and parents.

“Parents can’t find their own children when you can’t see who is who among the children playing in the same outfits. Fathers and mothers look for their children and vice versa.”

There are four floodlights on the field, and one floodlight has four separate lamps. In one floodlight, none of the lamps work, in other floodlights only some of the lamps work.

Vantaa the city’s real estate services manager Jari Mattila says that the lights haven’t been fixed because other work overtook them.

“The most urgent things are done first, and this was not considered urgent. And there must have been some kind of information outage here as well. The information has not reached us.”

However, now the lights are going to be fixed, and Mattila promises that the work will start right away next week.

The fact that you no longer have to search for the ball in dark places with a hand-held device comes as a pleasant surprise to those playing on the field.

“It will be nice if the matter is finally taken care of when we have to play on the outdoor field until January with these prospects,” says Pääkkönen-Sahlman.