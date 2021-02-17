HS Vantaa Customers disappeared from a Vantaa restaurant when the adjacent saunas were closed – “It is completely impossible to do a profitable business at the moment”

The café in Kuusijärvi would be in dire need of customers. The situation is almost impossible from the entrepreneur’s point of view.

Vantaa Those who have walked on Lake Kuusijärvi have certainly already noticed that the popular saunas have been closed for months. The reason for cold saunas is a corona pandemic.

“The saunas have been closed by the city’s decision,” says Cafe Kuusijärvi entrepreneur Kimmo Bergman, which operates as a sauna operator in the area.

The situation is difficult for an entrepreneur. As long as the saunas remain closed, much-needed customers will be missing.

“Saunas are an essential thing for Kuusijärvi’s restaurant business. No one in the area moves after dark, ”says Bergman.

Saunas closed at the end of November. It will soon be three months.

According to Bergman, the turnover of the restaurant business has dropped to a fraction since then.

“Doing a profitable business is completely impossible at the moment. It’s not very confident, ”Bergman says. He also pilots four other restaurants in Vantaa.

The situation in Kuusijärvi is particularly annoying because this time could have been especially positive for the café entrepreneur: the bridge between Suduusassu and Sipoonkorvi, called Sudentassu, was opened just before the corona pandemic.

“It increased the number of visitors from the perspective of Lake Kuusijärvi,” says Bergman.

Small spring and the approaching summer bring hope. As the evenings lengthen, more people move around Kuusijärvi as well.

The corona pandemic has also caused people to go outside and go to nature in an unprecedented way, but only a small part of the people who fill the Kuusijärvi car park end up as café customers.

“The only way to get ahead is for the saunas to open or for summer customers to arrive,” Bergman says.

“The current desire to keep the restaurant and café services open is based on our desire to serve the people of Vantaa.”