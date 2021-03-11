HS Vantaa Criticism of a meager school food bag fell out of hand in Vantaa – Now the city explains portion sizes calories by calories

Vantaa started distributing school food bags to high school students attending distance school this week. The contents of the bags were debated on social media.

High school students switched to distance learning again and at the same time school meals are also organized remotely.

The school food bags offered by Vantaa are widely used on Facebook, for example In the Vantaa bus radio. The products selected for the bag sparked a variety of discussions.

Some feel that the amount of food in the bag is too small, while others have criticized the products selected for the bag. Many have also been pleased with the contents of the bag. Be the first to write about the subject Evening News.

In a flood of discussions, the issue was commented on as follows:

“Based on these packages, one can conclude the level of school food in Vantaa, which is inferior.”

“Be glad you even get something.”

“If these are only for those who really need food at home, this grant is really important too!”

HS Vantaa found out from the City of Vantaa what bag options there are and whether they cover the children’s energy needs.

The people of Vantaa parents can apply once a week for a school food bag for their distance-learning high school children. The bag is supposed to be enough for five days of lunch.

In the first week of distance learning, service provider Vanti’s bag included a packet of crispbread, oatmeal, blueberry soup, two jars of pea soup, mushroom risotto, a pot, a packet of margarine and an apple, half a throat and a few tomatoes.

A high school student’s lunch is recommended to contain about 850 kilocalories. The total amount of energy in Vanti’s school food bag is about 8,500 kilocalories.

Calculated, the bag far exceeds the amount of energy recommended for lunch, as divided by five days, calories would accumulate per 1,700 days if the entire contents of the bag were eaten during the school week.

The energy content of the bag is increased by an oatmeal package with a total of 3,700 kilocalories and a 2,520 kilocalorie margarine package.

A similar bag will also be available next week.

Vantaa director of basic education Ilkka Kalo indicates that the contents of the bag vary depending on the service provider. Vantaa has two service providers, Vantti and Palmia. The content guidelines have been agreed with the city.

“The products must be such that they are preserved so that there is no loss,” says Kalo.

The aim is to select products in the bag where the date is still brisk. This is because it is not known in advance exactly how many will pick up the bag.

Bridge At present, about a third of parents in Vantaa have applied for a school food bag. According to Kalo, the share of those who applied for a school food bag last spring was roughly similar.

For example, on Monday, March 9, a total of 5,788 food bags were available at Vanti distribution points, of which 1,357 bags were fetched.

Kalo says that the availability of products must also be taken into account. This means that there are products in the bag that are abundantly available in wholesale.

“When the information about the distance school came, we had to arrange everything at short notice.”

Government announced the transition to distance learning on February 25, and distance learning started on March 8.

In addition to food distribution, it is possible for students to eat a warm school meal at three schools located across Vantaa. The schools in question are Kilter School, Peltola School and Koivukylä School.