HS Vantaa Concerns about the result of apartment buildings as neighbors arose in Vantaa’s detached areas – Pentti Pietilä is now collecting names “to secure detached house areas”

The municipal initiative wants to prevent the construction of apartment buildings among detached houses in Vantaa.

HS Vantaa wrote in summer Residents of detached houses near Minttutie in Vantaa, who were worried about apartment buildings that might come to the neighborhood.

In the new master plan under preparation, the layout of many detached house areas will be changed to allow the construction of apartment buildings in detached house areas.

Author of the municipal initiative Pentti Pietilän according to the story, residents of many other detached house areas also woke up and were contacted by several concerned people. This gave rise to the idea of ​​a municipal initiative aimed at securing detached house areas.

“Many had not known or understood what was said in the new master plan proposal. The maps are so vague that you can’t make sense of them unless you’re an expert. ”

The residents of Minttuti were vigilant in this matter, as apartment buildings have already risen to their home corners.

Although the master plan entry does not automatically mean the entry of apartment buildings into the area, according to Pietilä, the most annoying thing for the residents is the uncertainty about what may come to the neighboring plot.

“And if you make more money from a plot when you sell it as an apartment building plot, then surely it will.”

According to Pietilä, the aim of the municipal initiative is to make those in decision-making positions aware that the new formula destroys Vantaa’s image as a comfortable town in detached houses.

“It comes to mind how wood-Käpylä was once meant to be made into an apartment building area.”

At the moment municipal initiative has been signed by 269 people. There is no deadline for submitting the initiative, but Pietilä says that names will be collected until September 24.

Vantaa general plan manager Mari Siivola reminded in an interview with HS Vantaa in the summer that designers create images for the future.

“You have to understand it’s a really long time span, we’re looking at the city until 2050,” he commented in July.

“The goal of the master plan is that new residential areas would not need to be built but growth would come to the current structure.”