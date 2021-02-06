HS Vantaa Children’s play led to complete destruction in the river landscape – This is how the value building, which was already thought to have been saved, was finally tarnished

In the yard of the former Agricultural Research Center in Jokiniemi roared last March. All that remains of the now burnt building is the walls and barrel. Soon they won’t either.

On Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 3:34 pm The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department received an alarm about the fire at Maanviljelijänkuja 11. When the firefighter Ari Koivu arrived at the scene among the first, flames banged out the windows and the roof was on fire. The smoke was visible until Tikkurila.

“The fire is estimated to have originated from human activity,” Koivu wrote in his report.

A lot of water, 30,000 tons, was needed to put out the building, as it was feared the fire would spread to the adjacent construction site. When the extinguishing was completed, the building was in demolition condition.

Although the building on the edge of the Assistant Park has burned down, it still has a sturdy barrel and a brick bottom.

But, what has this building been like in its time? Is it somehow related to the Agricultural Research Center next door?

At issue has a sauna and laundry room for former research center staff. The sauna was built in 1929 and its architect is unknown. In the original drawings, the sauna had a mansard roof, but at some point it was replaced with a gable roof covered with shingles and later a cement brick roof.

The sauna originally had a spacious steam and washing room, a changing room and a firewood storage.

When the sauna was renovated in the early 1970s, the room layout of the building was changed. Two separate dressing rooms, two washrooms and an even smaller steam room were planned for the building. The laundry room was divided into smaller sections for laundry, mangling and machine drying.

In 1975, the laundry rooms were remodeled. Two large changing rooms and washrooms were built in the laundry room for the use of the plant’s outdoor work staff.

Here’s a sauna before the fire in 2019.­

The concrete benches in the sauna may have been used to discuss cow breeding and the right kind of feed. After all, the research center had more than 40 cows. The cows stayed in the barn, where the Vantaa Stage now operates.

The Agricultural Research Center left the area in 1981 and the last cows left the barn in 1983. The Agricultural Research Center was replaced by the Finnish Forest Research Institute, which in turn moved from the area in 2016.

If this sauna should be completed a little earlier, would the memories of the Presidential rear side of the touch. President Lauri Kristian Relander lived in the adjoining Art Nouveau building while serving as an assistant to the Agricultural Experimental Institute from 1907 to 1917. A few years ago, this Art Nouveau house was renovated and split into six apartments. Unlike the Art Nouveau houses in the area, the sauna was not protected.

“Its values ​​were not so significant that it would be protected in the town plan,” says a construction researcher at the Vantaa City Museum Anne Silanto.

The last steams in the sauna were apparently thrown in the early 1990s, and since then the sauna has been in storage. In 2014, it was planned that the sauna would be demolished.

Coincidence through the sauna received new hope in 2019.

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences interior design students were given permission to study sauna building with their renovation course. Lecturer and interior designer who supervised the students Merita Soini says that the renovation construction course measurement camp involves making renovation plans, even if they never become anything.

“For students, it’s a highlight of their studies when they get to work in the field.”

The students were enthusiastic about the subject and made agile suggestions. A bakery, an exhibition space, a winter garden and a yoga studio were planned for the site. The idea was that the sauna could serve as a kind of communal space for the locals. Next to the sauna are the new apartment buildings and the renovated Art Nouveau houses.

In a project summary, they wrote, “It would be great if the story of the brick building of this unknown designer continued for decades to come.”

The Vantaa City Museum was also interested in the project.

“We had negotiations with the Municipal Technology Center and the green area planners to have the sauna re-used,” says Anne Silanto.

The City of Vantaa’s 2019 Assistant Park plans state: “The sauna building that will remain in the Assistant Park will be available to the residents of the area.”

The intention was that the city would have rented the sauna to those who were willing. Although the sauna was in poor condition, its situation was not hopeless. It was mostly about money.

“Yes, it would certainly have been able to be repaired to a condition and use that would have been deemed suitable for the residents of that area,” says Merita Soini.

Then the sauna burned. Or burned.

“There had been children playing with fire and it had spread,” says the crime commissioner and director of investigation Tanja Alkula.

Because the children were minors, they were not held criminally liable.

The fire seals the fate of the sauna. Soon there will only be memories of it, as the demolition permit has already been granted and the object is on the demolition list.