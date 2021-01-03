HS Vantaa “Children are perhaps a little louder than ministers” – Hotel Kämp’s former butler now distributes pizza to teenagers in Vantaa

When the city of Vantaa did not organize a program for Ilola’s children and young people, the residents’ association decided to take care of the matter itself. Now, volunteer adults heat pizza for young people in the school yard. Anneli Virtanen, who served as the number one nation in the kingdom, is present.

“How say? ” Anneli Virtanen asks as he hands the pizza piece to the son.

It is a cold and bright Saturday night in Ilola, Vantaa.

In the vicinity, it is usually very calm and nothing really happens anywhere. But luckily this is it: local children and young people gather at the school to play, play and eat.

There is laughter and screaming.

“Thank you,” the boy says with a smile, takes the pizza, and runs to his friends.

Ilolalainen Anneli Virtanen is a man of action. She is not the kind of woman who would murmur that things should be improved. He does it himself.

When local families regretted that there were no leisure activities for children and young people in the area, or even a place to gather, Virtanen began to arrange the matter.

Now, together with the Kylmäoja-Ilola residents’ association, he has organized a program for children and young people in summer and winter for a few years. The activities are mainly run by volunteers.

The park meals in Helsinki, which have been organized for decades, have served as a model and inspiration for Virtanen.

Last January, his activities were awarded in Vantaa With the Citizen of the Year award.

The evening starts with football in the yard of Ilola school. Next, children and young people gather to play hide and seek.­

Before as food can be served at Ilola’s school, everything has already happened.

Saturday cooking has started the same morning at ten. Or it has actually started the day before, when Virtanen has applied for the raw materials he received as a donation from the Common Table waste terminal.

Anneli Virtanen and her husband Markku Virtanen have kneaded the dough all morning, lifted it, and rolled thin plates out of it. The kitchen in the detached house has chopped vegetables, spread tuna and finally sprinkled with cheese.

“My husband is a good helper,” Anneli Virtanen smiles.

In total, the couple has made 12 pizzas.

Then Markku Virtanen has taken them on board the car.

In the school yard, the pizza is heated by a gas-fired heater. Vas. Asta Haataja, Svetlana Stojcheska, Anneli Virtanen and Markku Virtanen prepare the dishes.­

That night There are about ten children playing football on the football field at Ilola School. The youngest player is only three years old, the oldest are 16 years old.

More children and young people and their parents are flowing into the place in a constant stream.

Then the crowd leaves for the forest. Sports for all instructors Sara Sällälä and Marija Stojcheska have planned an evening of darkness.

Sällälä and Stojcheska are trained to guide children and young people and to offer free sports opportunities for everyone.

While children and young people are adventuring in the nearby forest, volunteers set up a food serving area under a canopy. This time they are involved in helping Svetlana Stojcheska and Asta Haataja.

Normally, activities and meals could be organized inside the school, but due to the corona pandemic, activities have shifted out.

It works so well, though working outdoors in the dark and cold poses a bit of a challenge. Board games cannot be played, you have to stay in motion. You have to be resourceful in heating your food.

Anneli Virtanen has become familiar to the locals with her activity.­

Food offering to others is not really a new thing for Anneli Virtanen.

In the autumn, Virtanen retired from the position of butler at Hotel Kämp. In his career, he had time to work for 51 years in the most prestigious restaurants in our country: Kämp, the Palace, the Parliament House and elsewhere.

The clients were ministers, prestigious international guests and officials.

“Children are perhaps a little louder than ministers,” Virtanen compares his customers.

“But everyone likes good food.”

Now a group of teenagers crowd in front of the pizza table. Someone is cursing.

“The lower key word becomes ten push-ups,” Virtanen reminds firmly. The swearing will end right away.

According to Virtanen, going to Ilola’s school on Saturdays was a bit wild, but the manners have been practiced together every week.

Now kids usually remember to thank for the food and look into their eyes.

They have become familiar to Virtanen, as most visit from week to week. If you think otherwise, all the children in the area now know Anneli Virtanen and her husband.

Always someone wants to come and praise Virtas. It feels good from Virtas.

Marie Chaudhary, 15, and Arjin Irmak, 16, praise the evening’s meals.­

Evening as food Anneli Virtanen cooks what the donated raw materials are best for.

The goal, of course, is to make food that tastes good to children and young people. In addition to the main course, there is fruit and yoghurt, as well as a small dessert. Virtanen prepares food for about 40 young people at a time.

Let’s ask young people how Anneli Virtanen has succeeded in her cooking.

“Burgers are the best,” says the ten-year-old Luke Fredriksson.

“Annel’s food is always 5/5,” says a gang of teenage boys in one voice.

Many dozen children and young people arrive to eat every week. Pictured left. Asta Haataja, Marie Chaudhary and Anneli Virtanen.­

Growing wool children are known to always be hungry, but that is not the only reason that all these children and young people have gathered.

Arjin Irmak, 16, is playing football. His younger siblings also run after football. Mom follows on the edge of the field.

The family tends to visit on site on Saturdays.

“The best part is when everyone is playing here together,” Irmak says.

“And there’s always really good food here!”

One the question still needs to be considered.

Why does Virtanen manage to feed unknown children from week to week even in retirement?

“This is a real social event for kids. Parents also know where the children are. This is a very important thing for children. ”