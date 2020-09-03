HS Vantaa Cars are left aside in a new residential area and now the thieves followed – “That’s enough cell phone pocket light and a jack”

In Kaskela, Vantaa, there was pain in the past with few parking spaces. Now residents are afraid of vandalism on cars.

Vantaa Kaskela, built on the side of Hakunila, has become known for its parking problem. Now, in addition to the lack of parking spaces, car owners are worried about vandalism and theft.

According to the Facebook group Hakunila puskaradio, tires from at least two cars with rims were exported from Kaskela in August. The tires of the second car left the Kaskelantie truck parking lot. Social media also alleges that one motorcycle was stolen from the area in August.

Kaskelasta already moved away Eija Tbibin an attempt was made to steal a car from a parking garage in Kaskela in July.

“The car had a solid steering column that saved the whole car,” Tbibi says.

The thieves tried to start Tbib’s car, but the steering wheel lock did not open.

“I don’t know if the car thieves got angry when they couldn’t get the car moving. The car radio, which had only a radio, and everything that came off a little was good for them. ”

Tbib’s car was the only one that had been broken into in the hall. The car is an old and sporty Honda Prelude.

Kaskelan residents have previously complained that too few parking spaces have been built in the area.

Because of this, cars have sometimes been parked on rescue roads and along small alleys. The lack of parking spaces is due to the fact that the city of Vantaa is working to intensify construction in city centers.

Tbibi himself was lucky to get a parking space in the parking garage. A poleless parking space in the hall cost 40 euros a month.

Kaskelaan a lot of homes are still being built. More parking space has been added to the new apartment buildings, but according to Tbib, it is not enough to solve the problem.

“There are so huge residents and people have cars. Families in particular need cars in Kaskela, ”says Tbibi.

Because there are no parking spaces, many park their cars a little further away. Aside from gazing, it is easy to commit vandalism.

“There’s pretty good peace there to do that kind of work,” Tbibi says.

“That’s enough cell phone flashlight and a jack.”

Eastern Uusimaa police According to the company, tires and rims from six cars were stolen from the entire Vantaa area in July, and tires and rims were stolen from three cars in August.

Criminal Commissioner Leif Malmberg says that the police have been aware of two tire thefts from Kaskela during the summer. The first tire theft occurred in April and the second in July.

In addition, one car was punctured in Kaskela in July.

Helsinki Sanomat reported in April on a phenomenon in which especially the tires and rims of more expensive cars go on the journey of thieves.

Criminal Constable of the Western Uusimaa Police Department Jonna Arifullen said In an interview with HS a year ago in the spring that both summer and winter tires are suitable for thieves.

With the advent of the changeover season, people are buying new tires for their cars. They are also bought second-hand and, according to Arifullen, thieves are trying to hit those markets.