HS Vantaa Bulletin boards are rotting around Vantaa that read nothing at all – Why did the old suburban tradition collapse?

In Vantaa, there are several bulletin boards in poor condition, the only message of which is emptiness. Now the bulletin boards are going to be pimped into new patterns.

In Vantaa happening bulletin boards symbolize what can be done in Vantaa at the moment – nothing. For many bulletin boards, time has passed and their only function seems to be to tarnish the environment.

At the time, bulletin boards were necessary and well used. Notice boards were requested from the city for residential areas.

“Especially in sparsely populated areas, notice boards were a good communication channel for residents,” says the City of Vantaa Maintenance Manager. Jyrki Vättö.

Vättö estimates that there are currently about thirty bulletin boards left. New ones are no longer installed and old ones are removed when they start to be in “bad oxygen”.

“Time has passed over them.”

Here’s a bulletin board style in Rekola.­

But not hosuta. It is not yet time to dig all the bulletin boards, as the remaining bulletin boards will now be given artificial respiration.

In the rapture of the City of Vantaa’s marketing department, the notice boards will be pimped. The purpose of the capture is at the same time to get attention to the Events Vantaa website and the electronic event calendar.

“Instead of paper posters, people are encouraged to add events to the electronic calendar,” says the City of Vantaa’s Marketing Manager. Laura Invenius.

During April, the marketing department is looking for Teams who could pimp the bulletin boards.

“Teams can be from kindergartens, educational institutions or companies, for example. Tuners get their hands free. ”

A competition will be held among the participants and a prize will be awarded to the person who receives the most votes. The winner will be announced on Vantaa Day on 15 May.

Those interested can register at: [email protected]

Also read: In the middle of Vantaa stands a gas station that looks like the Sydney Opera House – Now it ended up as a mannequin for a remarkable advertising campaign