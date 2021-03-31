HS Vantaa As many as four roundabouts have been crammed into the quiet street of the dormant Vantaa suburb: “This was while they were in fashion”

Back in 2019, the price per square meter of Leinelä’s apartments was the highest in Vantaa. However, the real specialty of the area can be found in the traffic arrangements.

In Vantaa Leinelä is located along the ring road. Accustomed users of the ring road will identify the area from the train station where the I and P commuter trains stop. In the mind of those who do not know the area well, Leinelä does not necessarily evoke very strong images.

However, in Vantaa, Leinelä has two special features.