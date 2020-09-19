HS Vantaa Ariel Neulaniemi, who was on an evening run, captured the attention of Ariel Neulaniemi, who was on an evening run, shining a fairytale light

A light shimmering in the middle of the forest was revealed as a butterfly trap.

Vantaa In Petas, in the middle of the forest, a mystical-looking light shines.

It may hit the eye if you move on a dirt road along a train track in the dark.

Nearby resident Ariel Neulaniemi had time to marvel at the light several nights while jogging in the nearby terrain. One evening he decided to deviate from his route and follow the fascinating light into the dark forest.

He found that a note explaining the purpose of the light was affixed to the brightly shimmering structure.

It states that he is a member of the Finnish Butterfly Researchers’ Association Jami Tamminen research gear.

In addition to the telephone number, the tag contains an image of a skull. “The gear contains poison,” it warns.

Butterfly gear looks mystical in the middle of the night.­

Oak answers the phone from his home in Vantaa.

“I am mapping this species in Vantaa with a friend,” says Tamminen.

He says he has been collecting butterflies since 1982. In addition to mapping species, Tamminen is also looking for butterfly individuals for his own collection.

The light cluster found by Neulaniemi has been in the same place since May. According to Tamminen, Tienoo is perfect for catching butterflies.

“There have also been wandering butterflies that usually thrive mainly on the beaches and in the archipelago,” he says.

Endangered species such as the green toad have also been found at the site. Tamminen says that the use of certain toxins requires that such findings be reported to the Society of Butterfly Researchers.

Significant species observations are also reported to the Finnish Species Information Center. Tamminen wants to emphasize that catching butterflies has not been found to affect their stocks.

Oak has built the gear himself.

The poison vessel is located inside the large receiver underground, and the butterflies end up there along a narrow aluminum funnel. The purpose of light is to attract them to the scene. Petas’ gear is currently Tamminen’s only research site.

Sometimes he has other types of tunings in the same place in addition to the ground gear. He has caught butterflies with the help of a generator, gauze, lights and a sheet, for example.

Then he watches in the woods guarding the gear, but may interrupt at home to take a couple of hours of nap.

If the dreams stretch for too long, there is a risk that the birds will arrive before the Oak. Butterflies are their favorite food.

The light that attracts moths may be seen in the woods at night until late October, although a few species may fly even on warm winter evenings.