HS Vantaa Architect vehemently defends the disgraced travel center in Vantaa – Now he justifies why the windows of the gray mound are hidden and the roof is uneven

Readers of HS Vantaa chose Dix as the ugliest building in Vantaa, the architect says he is proud of his work: “Being on such a list says that it is a significant building”

When Readers of HS Vantaa recently chose the ugliest building in Vantaa, the office, business and travel center Dixi was mentioned in every third answer.

“Dixi looks like big clumps have fallen from space and settled in the wrong direction on the ground,” describes one of the respondents.

Chief designer of the building Rainer Mahlamäki The architectural firm Lahdelma ja Mahlamäe says that it is proud of the building and does not intend to lose its night’s sleep due to the feedback.

“Buildings in important locations will, of course, be subject to evaluation and criticism. If you get on such a list, it usually says that it is a significant building, ”Mahlamäki commented.

The building can be considered a kind of center of Tikkurila’s accelerating growth. It is located on the side of one of Finland’s busiest railway stations and new ones are constantly being built around it.

How Dix then became the kind of clump it is repeatedly described in the answers to the survey?

Mahlamäki recalls that he drew the first draft of Dix in 2010. On behalf of the City of Vantaa and YIT Rakennus oy, which is responsible for the implementation of Dix, the design was started even earlier.

Dixi represents modern hybrid construction, where a wide range of functions are housed in the same building. Design work and implementation take time, in addition to which the purpose and location impose a wide range of boundary conditions on the design.

Mahlamäki says that the long and narrow plot has defined the shape of the building. Dix’s large size has also influenced many decisions that affect appearance.

For example, windows are hidden so that they are not visible in layers. In this way, according to Mahlamäki, a large building is given a more sculptural figure and the façade does not look too monotonous.

In addition, the roof does not form a horizontal line when viewed from the horizon. If the roof were flat, the building would look even more massive.

“When it comes to a big building, you have to keep the big lines, and you can’t tinker with small things,” Mahlamäki says.

Dixi is at an important hub for traffic.­

Design however, there has been largely a search for logistical solutions. It has had to think, for example, about how connections to business premises are organized or how buses and people move.

In Mahlamäki’s opinion, it is pointless to ask how much the end result differs from the original plans, as the design work always continues alongside the construction.

“Very rarely does an architect have a situation where he draws a sketch and can then say that he drew this and this was built,” Mahlamäki says.

The first two parts of Dix have been completed in 2015 and 2017. Although ten years have passed since the first drawing, the third part is still under construction. Mahlamäki reminds that the building is still unfinished.

In progress or not, Mahlamäki thinks the discussion about the beauty or ugliness of buildings is not always very fruitful. The layout of the question, he said, is too simplistic.

“The concepts of ugliness and beauty are very complex. What used to be ugly is beautiful today and vice versa, ”says Mahlamäki.

The values ​​of the era have a lot to do with how buildings are perceived. He gives, for example, the Art Nouveau houses of the early 20th century, which at the time were not necessarily appreciated in the same way as they are today. Many also considered them too high.

According to Mahlamäki, everything new always requires getting used to it. It has been found that large buildings in particular are difficult to understand at first.

Tikkurilan regional architect responsible for town plans Ritva Kotilainen thinks that the unfinishedness of the area itself may also affect the experience of Dix.

He admits that the tall and serrated Dixi is currently some kind of “weird bird” in the landscape.

“I understand that if you just look at the look, you can experience it as such a mountain in it,” Kotilainen says.

He has not been involved in town planning in the area when Dix was planned.

With the renewal of the city, Dixikin is likely to sit better in the city structure in the future, even if it does not yet have its rights yet, Kotilainen estimates.

However, according to Kotilainen, the final impression will only become clear when the area is completed, when the squares, plantations and other buildings have found their place.

“When you’re in an unfinished urban structure, there’s always little mystery about the impact new buildings will have on the final games.”

According to the resident, the large size of the Dix can also be considered a good thing: when the building is visible from afar, it is easier to navigate to the train station next to it.

He finds other good aspects of Dix that aren’t just related to its appearance.

“I see it as quite positive that it’s such a magnet,” Kotilainen says.

“There’s a lot of activity and the traffic is smooth.”