Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine interviewed 15-year-old Käärijä in 2009, and now the story is spreading on social media.

The reason is the käärijä käärijä ie Jere Pöyhönen. In the story, 15-year-old Pöyhönen talks about his free time, his family and restoring his moped in the Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine story. Two other young people have also been interviewed in the story.

According to the story, Teini-Käärijä’s days have consisted, among other things, of studies in the field of interior design and upholstery, hockey training, computer games and hanging out with friends.

“I spend the most time with my friends, except right now, when my friends have exam week. All my friends are in high school. I don’t have a so-called best friend, but all friends are equal,” Pöyhönen says in the story.

Thing is now spreading on social media. One of the reasons is probably that the former editor-in-chief of Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine Jaakko Heinimäki shared it on his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

The tweet had collected more than six hundred likes by early afternoon on Wednesday.

The current editor-in-chief of the magazine Pauli Juusela tells HS that the popularity of Pöyhönen’s interview has been noticed in the editorial on Wednesday. The story was already shared on the newspaper’s social media when Käärijä won the New Music Competition in February.

15-year-old Pöyhönen says in the story that his relations with his parents and two siblings are good. The 29-year-old Pöyhönen has continued to praise his family even in the vieshuuma this year.

In an article in Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine, Pöyhönen tells about his relationship with his parents:

“I would probably talk to my parents about difficult things. When there haven’t been difficulties, I don’t know. I’ve only had little things that I could have figured out by myself. I would probably talk to dad first if there were any problems.”

