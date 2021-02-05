HS Vantaa An entrepreneur who was unexpectedly fired from a café in the manor area hit a table with a claim for compensation – the city of Vantaa does not swallow

The Manor Café Ruuna and the City of Vantaa drifted into the future of café facilities. Now the city is commenting on the entrepreneur’s claim for compensation.

In the manor area a functioning café and the city of Vantaa are twisting their hands in terminating the leased premises.

Ruuna Cafe & Store, which operates in the Pehtoori building of Håkansböle Manor, announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday, February 2, that it intends to leave the premises leased to it by the city during March.

The city terminated the lease because the facilities are undergoing renovations. The café has filed a claim for compensation with the city and does not intend to participate in the tender for the premises.

The café had time to operate in place for three years.

City suggested to Café Ruuna a change in the rental terms. If the cafe agreed to the changes, it could operate on the premises until the end of August.

The city is offering a discount on the rent for the café, as it considers the renovation of the manor area to weaken the café’s operating conditions. The condition is that the café waives its claims against the city of Vantaa.

The cafe is not going to agree to the terms.

“We will continue to work to obtain compensation from the City of Vantaa, to compensate for the investments made in front of the site, which will remain for the benefit of the City of Vantaa and the future tenant,” the company’s Facebook publication writes.

Vantaa city ​​premises manager Pasi Salo says the city does not intend to agree to compensation claims.

“There are no grounds for the demands. The company has got good facilities and there has been no need to make its own investments on their behalf. ”

According to the salon, the premises have been pre-furnished and completely new. In addition, the premises had professional kitchen equipment.

According to the entrepreneur, Ruuna has practically created a café from scratch and at the same time introduced the manor area to many new visitors. This way, the next company can benefit from a ready audience.

Salo does not consider the argument to be valid, as he said the company has been loss-making for the last two financial years.

The city has also given the company a rent credit during a coronavirus pandemic.

“The city has supported the company’s operations from the beginning in many ways.”

Corporate and the root cause of the city dispute is the termination of the lease, which came as a surprise to the entrepreneur.

According to Salo, at the time of concluding the lease, the city itself did not know when the repair funds needed for the renovation of the manor area would come.

“We didn’t know that length of lease in advance. That is the reason why the agreement was made valid for the time being. ”

As a result of the renovation, the state in which Ruuna now operates will change substantially. According to the city, it would not be fair for the current entrepreneur to automatically have access to fundamentally enlarged facilities. Therefore, a tender will be organized for the premises.

How could such an unfortunate situation for an entrepreneur be avoided in the future?

“It requires that the city’s financial plan be able to schedule such construction projects in the longer term,” Salo says.