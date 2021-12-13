HS Vantaa An elderly woman persevered for weeks in a dark home because she did not dare to change the lamp – That’s when Orvo Alanen, who is the everyday hero of Corso, rushed to his aid.

A volunteer from the Korso parish helps nearby residents with everyday chores that they can’t handle on their own.

Vantaa A lamp lit from the ceiling lamp of an elderly lady living in Korso.

The lady had no relatives or acquaintances familiar enough to ask for help, and the courage was not enough to hurt the stool on her own. He persevered in a dim apartment for several weeks, when nothing else was invented.

As the years get older, similar little homework can become tricky.

A local resident knows this Orvo Alanen. He is a volunteer at the Korso parish in Vantaa and helps the residents of the surrounding area with everyday tasks that they cannot cope with. Alanen was the one who eventually also went to change the lamp to the one who needed the light.

“It simply came to my notice then. There are a lot of small jobs that don’t know, don’t have the strength or the tools. That’s when we help, ”says Alanen.

Volunteers called nikkaristos, and there are a few volunteers involved in the activity. They go to Corso’s home to drill a billboard into the wall, hang curtains, assemble furniture, help with computer work, or mow the lawn – whatever the need now is. In winter, helping hands are needed for snow work.

“I remember the situation that an older person has not been able to get out the door when there has been a lot of snow and it has frozen in front of the door. We are not a fire department now, but even in such a situation we will quickly shovel,” Alanen says.

The tasks to be performed should be simple enough and one that anyone would normally be able to perform. Jobs that require training and professional permits, such as plumbing and electrical work, will not be done.

“We don’t want to eat the bread of professionals,” Alanen explains.

Alan is not always expected to have skill but strength. For example, furniture may be too heavy or difficult for someone to move.

“The resident had ordered window cleaning in the summer, and to do that, the couch had to be moved. After washing, it was left in the middle of the floor and was so heavy that the resident couldn’t get it anywhere. I went to move it in the fall. ”

If desired a volunteer can be asked to help with a shop or doctor, or to accompany leisure activities such as theater or walking. The operation is free of charge for the customer.

“Many would like to pay, but I don’t accept that. I can drink coffee and take buns,” Alanen says.

They are almost always offered, at least at the end of the day.

“Of course. Yes, it only takes half an hour to fasten one screw, if you are a good chatterbox. ”

Alanen has worked as a musician for seven years. He started volunteering after he retired when “something had to be invented”. Alanen registered as a labor force at the Korso Parish Volunteer Bank.

“It’s always a nice break for the day if there’s a gig. It is rewarding to see how satisfied customers are, ”says Alanen.

He himself is a learned worker who became familiar with household chores while living in a detached house and doing woodwork. Now your skills are maintained when you help others.

In addition to the elderly, the service is used by, for example, people with reduced mobility and people with intellectual disabilities. There are also some middle-aged neonates, Alanen says.

He’s a little surprised.

“If there are no restrictions, it would be good for everyone to have some kind of craftsmanship, even if you could put a painting on the wall.”

Service the need also speaks to loneliness. During the wallpapering or computer work, Alanen has noticed that she is doing social work.

“People have a strong desire to talk. Sometimes it’s been a long time since no one else has visited, ”says Alanen.