HS Vantaa | An aid center for Ukrainians was established in Korso, and everything unusable began to flood into it

Korso’s school currently functions as a warehouse for goods exported to Ukraine. Most of the donated items are fine, but there are also oddities.

Therewhere in the past there have been hidden meatballs under the plate and a competition to see who can eat the most meatballs, now there are large pallets of goods destined for Ukraine.

Korso’s school canteen has been taken over by hand sanitizers, fire extinguishers, shoes, straws and fireplaces. Several educational institutions and hobby groups have been excited to do the latter. Stoves are indeed used in Ukraine, because they can be used to heat homes and cook food, even if the electricity is out.

The former canteen of Korso’s school is now full of packages going to Ukraine.

When Korso’s school was empty of students a year ago, it was clear that it would not be demolished right away.

Fortunately, the school’s buildings were able to participate in an EU project, where new uses are being sought for old buildings.

Project coordinator of the Environmental Center of the City of Vantaa Kimmo Nekkula guessed HS in January in the storythat the premises could include, for example, hobby activities, adult education, housing services, association activities or circular economy business.

A month later the world situation changed dramatically when the war in Ukraine started. The purpose of Korso’s school was also reconsidered. The city of Vantaa announced that the premises of the Korso school could be used as emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees if necessary.

“In the best case, the refugees could get to the Korso school already at the beginning of May”, thought the head of facilities of the city of Vantaa at the time Pasi Salo.

In the end, the emergency accommodation space was not needed, but the space was still used by the Ukrainians. The school now houses the logistics center of the Association of Ukrainians in Finland. The association collects donation items for Ukrainians in the middle of the war. The Vantaa City Council has granted the association an operating grant of 60,000 euros.

Volunteer Anna Timonen sorts food supplies and checks their dates.

The transformation into a logistics center happened so quickly that there are still student drawings on the school’s walls. There they are in perfect harmony with the guide signs set up by the aid organization. To facilitate the work of changing volunteers, each sorting point is marked with signs. One reads “Food”, the second “Combat equipment”, the third “Collection of clothes”.

The third the category of the sign, i.e. clothes, is the one leading the operations of the logistics center Sergey Shevchenko according to the most problematic.

Some people misunderstand donating and use the center as a “dumping place”, where anything is acceptable.

“More than 30 percent of the clothes are unusable: dirty or torn,” says Shevchenko.

Clothes will also come, although they are not even mentioned in the list of necessary items. The association uses the Auta Ukrainaa donation service, which has a list on its website that tells what Ukraine is lacking. Currently, the list includes first aid supplies, tools and food.

But food doesn’t mean just any food either.

“Look at this,” says Shevchenko, showing a package of lasagna. The best days before have been those times when Martti Ahtisaari was elected president.

“We are grateful for donations, but we also appreciate realism. Ukrainians don’t need stale food or children’s books in Finnish.”

Donated wheelchairs on the way to Ukraine.

Very the strangest donation items have found a place in the lobby display case. In addition to the ancient lasagna package, you can find, among other things, a plastic helmet, a Swedish army uniform and non-functioning electronics.

Donation items are always not only strange, but perhaps even dangerous.

“Once we received a call saying that food has been sent to you volunteers. The caller said don’t eat it, we suspect the food is poisoned.”

The employees of the center left the food uneaten and reported it to the police.

“Someone was supposed to come get food for the tests, but no one came.”

Volunteers have also experienced pressure. When the logistics center was still in Sörnäini, some employees were threatened, including Shevchenko himself.

Shevchenko says that once a Russian-speaking man came to the place and wanted to talk with the center’s coordinator in a “private room”. The masked man took a step closer every time Shevchenko took a step back.

“The man asked me for my opinion on Russia. It appeared he had a gun in his pocket. I don’t know if it was right or not.”

In the logistics center we sort goods a couple of times a week, and at any one time there are about twenty volunteers working there. Most of the volunteers are Ukrainians, as is Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is from Zaporizhia, but he has lived in Finland for over ten years. Last May, he persuaded his parents who lived in Zaporizhia to come to Finland.

“On the day we left, the city began to be bombed, and now my parents’ apartment has been destroyed.”

The logistics center has previously operated in three different locations in the capital region. Korso’s school is the fourth. Shevchenko hopes there won’t be a fifth.

“Hopefully the war will end and there will be no more need for this warehouse.”

Sergey Shevchenko coordinates the activities of the logistics center at the Korso school.

Read more: The empty school will be quickly turned into emergency accommodation for refugees – “The beautiful environment of the Korso school would be a good summer place for children”

Read more: An empty school in Korso can become a fascinating precedent and a parade example of how to give new life to old buildings