HS Vantaa | Aino Parkkonen was chosen as grandma of the year – Was widowed more than 20 years ago

“It feels exciting and comfortable,” says the happy active grandmother. Seurana Oy’s recognition was awarded for the fourth time.

Bocce, chair gymnastics, choir, club activities of pensioner organizations. That’s an excerpt from the one chosen as “Grandma of the Year”. Aino Parkkonen, 85, from the weekly program. Today, active mommy’s bocce training was missed, because the day is full of interviews. The pensioner felt good about the unexpectedly received award.

“Oh, what a surprise this is, I couldn’t believe it!” Parkkonen thanked after hearing about the win.

The senior citizen service company Seurana Oy presented the award for the fourth time. The Grandmother of the Year or Grandfather of the Year recognition is announced every year on February 13. On Sulo’s day for a specific reason.

“I founded Seurana because of my own grandfather Sulo, because he needed company. The award will also be given in his honor”, CEO of Seurana Oy Mirka Saarinen tells.

This year the competition gathered 109 participants. There were seven finalists and two of them were from Vantaa.

Read more: These two from Vantaa are nominated for Granny of the Year

It is reported from Seurana that usually the participant in the competition is notified by a child or grandchild. Parkkonen’s daughter entered the competition Sari Niemi. He immediately felt that his own mother would be a suitable candidate in every way. According to Niemi, the mother is cheerful, hardworking and eager to take on new things. And the best mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The award recipient was chosen by a three-person jury, which included Seurana’s Mirka Saarinen and a singer Eino Grön and blogger Maiju Hannolin. The jury justified the selection of the winner as follows:

“From the application, I immediately got the impression that Aino is a happy, loving grandmother who makes even a gray day sunny. An active, learning new and enthusiastic approach to life already caught on from the text. Each of us strives for old age, where we can enjoy social moments, learning new things, things we love, and in Aino all these coincided. Aino has made a wonderful life career in a demanding job, as an entrepreneur-market trader and still manages to sell as an emergency help. His positivity is infectious!”

See also United States | The first pharmaceutical company applies for permission to sell birth control pills over the counter in the United States, the timing "a very sad coincidence" The jury included CEO of Seurana Oy Mirka Saarinen (center), singer Eino Grön and blogger Maiju Hannolin, who took the selfie.

Saarinen add to the winner’s criteria how well Parkkonen has survived his tough life.

“Aino became a widow already at the age of 62, but did not stay to mourn her fate. He had a long career and is still actively involved in many. Aino is an example of the interior of a Finnish woman.”

In addition to a bouquet of flowers and a diploma, the grandmother of the year was awarded three months of regular meetings for the elderly. However, Parkkonen, who is an active hobbyist, at least does not need a traditional club service.

“Let’s see what we can come up with with Aino. Maybe we’ll start going to karaoke with him,” says Saarinen.

Seurana Oy is a nationwide service company for the elderly. The company, which operates in 150 locations, employs 350 pensioners as friends of the elderly. According to CEO Saarinen, the purpose of the grandma of the year or dad of the year recognition is to increase the appreciation and positivity of the elderly in elderly work.

“The society’s mission is a happy old age. Every day we hear wonderful stories that we want to highlight,” says Saarinen.

Correction 13.2. 11:39 a.m.: Parkkonen became a widow at the age of 62, not 32.