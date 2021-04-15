HS Vantaa Aatos Heikkilä, 3, returned from the outdoors empty-handed when a toy tractor fell off the bridge – Naigurusto started a car rescue operation

Aatos Heikkilä’s favorite toy fell in Mätoja. Heikkilä’s mother decided to trust the power of social media, and already that evening a helper’s fishing rod arrived with her.

15.4. 15:39

Which once from Helsinki Aatos Heikkilä, 3, goes outdoors, he grabs a toy car or tractor. He did the same last Sunday. However, an annoyed child returned home.

Heikkilä’s yellow bucket loader, or “favorite tractor,” had fallen from the bridge to Metäoja along Vaskivuorentie in Vantaa.

The toy got stuck in a branch.­

Toy car had accidentally flown by Heikkilä’s hand and set out to go with the flow. Then, however, it stopped in a branch and got stuck in it.

“Aatos was already going over the railing himself to pick it up,” the boy’s mother Henna Heikkilä says.

However, the creek was so deep that nothing could have been reached out of it. Not a single branch crossed it.

Henna Heikkilä decided to trust the power of social media. He wrote on Facebook’s Vantaa bus radio and asked if someone with a fishing rod or a snare could have come to help.

It didn’t take long for one of the members of the group to offer to fish for the safety of the toy that night.

Thought Heikkilä got his favorite tractor back the next day and was bursting with joy. Yellow is his favorite color, so the toy was especially dear to him.

“Aatos likes work machines,” says Henna Heikkilä.

In Heikkilä’s opinion, it was good that the car could be angled away, as the plastic toy would otherwise have been left in the nature. He is also grateful to have found kind-hearted people who wanted to help.

“There are often negative comments on dozer radios. None of that post came. ”

Others also followed the thrill play in the comments of Heikkinen’s post and were relieved that the story had a happy ending.