HS Vantaa A young woman was a priest, greeted the crowd and knelt to death – next to the airport fence is a place with a creepy history

Teilimäki is a place worthy of its name. A couple of hundred years ago, the secular trek of many people ended in the area that is now next to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The second execution site was reportedly near Kirkonkylä.

Before a corona epidemic There was a bustle on the runway. Every day, cars traveled to the airport, inside which half-panicked passengers were flashing their bells in distress. Would they make it to the plane or not?

However, their distress was small compared to the horror that is probably known at the end of the Runways in the 18th century. The anxiety of the people of old was not caused by haste, on the contrary. They were nervous about the total end of the rush. The idea of ​​eternal peace hardly reassured all those on death row.